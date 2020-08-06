Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Functional Textile Finishing Agents estimated at 1.4 Million Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 1.9 Million Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Antimicrobial/Anti-inflammatory, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach 346 Thousand Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Flame Retardant segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 371.5 Thousand Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR



The Functional Textile Finishing Agents market in the U.S. is estimated at 371.5 Thousand Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 404.2 Thousand Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.



Repellent & Release Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR



In the global Repellent & Release segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 185.8 Thousand Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 257.9 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 256.5 Thousand Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 191-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Archroma Management LLC

BASF SE

Bayer AG

DowDupont Inc.

Ethox Chemicals, LLC

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman International LLC

Kemira Oyj

Kiri Industries Ltd.

Omnova Solutions, Inc.

Organic Dyes and Pigments

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

The Lubrizol Corporation

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Functional Textile Finishing Agents Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

