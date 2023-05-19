Global Functional Water Market Report 2023: Rising Adoption of a Healthy Lifestyle Among Urban Populations Drives Growth

19 May, 2023, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Functional Water Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global functional water market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.9% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Balance Water Company
- Bridgepoint Group plc
- Danone SA
- Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc.
- Function Drinks
- Herbal Water
- Nestle SA
- NYSW Beverage Brands Inc.
- PepsiCo, Inc.
- The Coca-Cola Co.
- Trimino Brands Company LLC
- Unique Foods (Canada)
This report on global functional water market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global functional water market by segmenting the market based on product type, ingredient, packaging, type, distribution channel, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the functional water market are provided in this report.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Prevalence of Obesity
- Rising Adoption of Healthy Lifestyle Among Urban Population
Challenges
- Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product Type
- Flavoured Water
- Unflavoured Water
by Ingredient
- Micronutrient
- Botanical Extract
- Others
by Packaging
- Cans
- PET Bottles
- Others
by Type
- Vitamin Functional Water
- Protein Functional Water
- Other Functional Water Types
by Distribution Channel
- Specialty Stores
- Supermarket/Hypermarket
- Online Stores
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rjbafx
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article