Global Functional Water Market Report 2023: Rising Adoption of a Healthy Lifestyle Among Urban Populations Drives Growth

The global functional water market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.9% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Balance Water Company

Bridgepoint Group plc

Danone SA

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc.

Function Drinks

Herbal Water

Nestle SA

NYSW Beverage Brands Inc.

PepsiCo, Inc.

The Coca-Cola Co.

Trimino Brands Company LLC

Unique Foods ( Canada )

This report on global functional water market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global functional water market by segmenting the market based on product type, ingredient, packaging, type, distribution channel, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the functional water market are provided in this report.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Obesity

Rising Adoption of Healthy Lifestyle Among Urban Population

Challenges

Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

Flavoured Water

Unflavoured Water

by Ingredient

Micronutrient

Botanical Extract

Others

by Packaging

Cans

PET Bottles

Others

by Type

Vitamin Functional Water

Protein Functional Water

Other Functional Water Types

by Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online Stores

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

