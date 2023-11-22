Global Fund for Women Unveils the Gender Justice Data Hub (GJDH): To Find and Fund Emerging Feminist Movements Worldwide

News provided by

Global Fund for Women

22 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fund for Women, a nonprofit funding gender justice and human rights work, is proud to introduce a groundbreaking initiative aimed at identifying and fueling nascent feminist movements across the world. This tool, the Gender Justice Data Hub (GJDH), merges the latest technical tools with feminist values to recognize, support, and elevate emerging movements to instigate lasting change.

At the heart of Global Fund for Women's mission has always been the unwavering commitment for gender justice and human rights by providing grants to support feminist movements worldwide. The introduction of the GJDH represents a purposeful stride forward in achieving this mission.

The Gender Justice Data Hub harnesses cutting-edge data analysis techniques to identify and monitor emerging gender justice movements. Using algorithmic and statistical analysis on an extensive real-time dataset, it detects movements as they evolve. The GJDH combines the power of technology with profound, context-specific human analysis.

What sets the GJDH apart is its feminist perspective. It scrutinizes data through the lens of gender equity and intersectionality. The tool is designed to identify global feminist movements in their infancy, when early support can catalyze waves of change.

This early backing amplifies the efforts of these emerging movements, attracting more attention and resources, setting off a ripple effect that spreads awareness, solidarity, and momentum. By nurturing these movements from their inception, Global Fund for Women seeks to create lasting change and gender equality on a broader scale.

The GJDH leverages data from 195 countries, collected by a network of 200 local researchers. This data serves as the foundation for monitoring global protests and movements. The Global Fund for Women-created Social Movements Index is applied to the dataset to identify potential movement hotspots. Invaluable grassroots insights from gender justice advisors and activists are instrumental in interpreting this data.

Since its founding, Global Fund for Women has mobilized over $250 million to grassroots movements for change. Global Fund for Women extends an invitation to all to join this journey. Together, we can empower emerging feminist movements, working collaboratively to create a more equitable and just world.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2281293/Global_Fund_for_Women_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Global Fund for Women

