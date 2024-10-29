Global Fund Manager Loh-Gronager Partners Sells Minority Stake to Ahluwalia Family Office

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loh-Gronager Partners (LG Partners), a boutique investment partnership that manages concentrated global portfolios, today announced that the Ahluwalia Family Office (AFO) has acquired a minority interest in the firm and has invested an additional US$10 million with LG Partners, bringing its total investment to US$25 million as of Oct. 18, 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2021, London-based LG Partners modelled its investment philosophy on the principles of investor Warren Buffett. Led by Ardal Loh-Gronager, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, the firm manages concentrated funds with a long-term value focus in emerging and developed markets equities and a global fixed income portfolio whose allocation fluctuates depending on the availability of superior equity investment opportunities.

The Ahluwalia Family Office (AFO) was established by serial entrepreneur Sukhpal Ahluwalia. In 2022, AFO made an anchor investment in Concept Ventures, the UK's largest dedicated pre-seed VC fund. In 2023, AFO acquired leading car parts distributor GSF Car Parts alongside private equity. Ahluwalia is also founder and Non-Executive Chairman of property developer and operator Dominus. With more than US$2.6 billion in assets under management, Dominus is active across student living, residential, mixed-use and hotel schemes. Ahluwalia previously founded Euro Car Parts, which he grew from a single store into one of the largest car parts distributors in Europe.

"We are delighted to welcome the Ahluwalia Family Office as our first external investor partner and appreciate its additional allocation to our strategies in support of our investment approach," Loh-Granager said. "A capital injection from an existing investor is a significant milestone for our business."

"We have built a successful relationship with Ardal and his team over many years, so we are pleased to take that partnership to the next level by becoming an equity owner in LG Partners," added Ahluwalia. "Having built many businesses down the years, it is important for me to play a role in supporting the next generation of accomplished, skillful, and focused entrepreneurs before my retirement to India. It is clear that Ardal and his team have these traits in spades."

LG Partners markets its strategies to institutional and individual investors in the UK, continental Europe, the Middle East and North America. Boston-based Eolas Capital, which supports boutique asset managers with distribution, marketing and business solutions, is LG Partners' marketing partner in the U.S.

Harper James served as legal advisor and Rawlinson & Hunter was financial advisor to LG Partners. AFO was advised by the law firm Fieldfisher.

About Loh-Gronager Partners

Established in 2021, Loh-Gronager Partners is a London-based boutique manager whose investment philosophy is based on the principles of investor Warren Buffett. The firm manages concentrated, long-term and value-focused strategies. For more information, visit https://www.LohGronagerPartners.com/.

Loh-Gronager Partners Limited is a limited liability company registered in England and Wales under company number 13519621, with the registered address of: 23 Berkeley Square, Mayfair, London W1J 6HE and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under FCA number 956608.

