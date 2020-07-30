Global Fungicides Market Outlook to 2027 - Featuring Company Profiles of Key Players BASF, Bioworks Inc, Dow Agrosciences and Nufarm Ltd.

DUBLIN, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fungicides - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fungicides market accounted for $17.88 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $30.46 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are growing launches of novel fungicide products and high demand for high-value crops. However, mounting technological developments in the seeds is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Fungicides are pesticides that are being used to prevent and manage the increase of fungi and spore diseases. These fungicides can be used selectively adjacent to particular diseases or a broad-spectrum of fungal diseases. Tran laminar fungicides redistribute the fungicide from the higher, sprayed leaf surface to the lesser, unsprayed surface. Systemic fungicides are taken up and redistributed through the xylem vessels. A small number of fungicides go to all portion of a plant. A few are locally systemic, and some move upwardly.



By application, post-harvest segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to decrease the quantity of fungicides used and troubles linked to wastewater disposal. Fruits & vegetables are mainly damaged after harvest by fungi and bacteria. Numerous chemicals are used as a spray or dip. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to population growth, rising in agricultural practices and the necessity of high-quality agricultural create are factors that are projected to drive the fungicides market growth in this region.



