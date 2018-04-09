Global Furfural Market Growth - Dominating Key Players, New Opportunities Analysis & Emerging Growth Factors: Radiant Insights, Inc.

Furfural also known as 2-furaldehyde a colorless liquid with chemical formula C4H3O-CHO and is a natural precursor to furan-based chemicals. When exposed to air the colorless liquid turns into dark color. It dissolves in water and can completely mix with alcohol and ether. It is mainly composed of agricultural byproducts like corncobs, oat, husks, and sawdust.

Furfural derivatives inclusively used in industries like agrochemical, plastics, and pharmaceutical. Also, these derivatives inclusively used as transportation fuels, fungicides and nematicides, resins, insecticides, flavor enhancers for drinks and food, lubricants, book preservation, resins, and for wood modification.

Prominent factors that are playing a major role in the growth of Furfural Market are physical resistance, corrosive resistance with thermosetting properties.

Furfural Market segmented based on type, application, and region.

Type into Wheat Bran, Corncobs, and Oat classifies Furfural Market.

Application into Chemical Intermediates, Furfuryl Alcohol, Pharmaceuticals, Solvents, and others classify Furfural Market.

Furfuryl alcohol segment accounted for the largest market share of Furfural Market and led the overall market over the period. The reason being and inclusively used as a binder in foundries, rising demand for metals like copper, steel, and magnesium in developing countries of Latin America and Asia Pacific.

Furfural Market segmented, geographically into America (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Globally, Asia Pacific regional market accounted for the largest share of Furfural Market and led the overall market over the period. China is the major consumer of Furfural Market alone accounting maximum market share in terms of volume. The reason being, high rates of export of furfuryl alcohol, because of rising demand for furan resins, and the suitable weather and presence of corn fields for maintaining the content of furfural.

On the other hand, Indian regional market estimated to grow at fastest pace over the period. The reason being, rising demand for industrial products, development in the phenolic resins, refinery, pharmaceuticals, and grinding & abrasive wheels. Followed by Western Europe, as a strict environmental policy.

The key players of Furfural Market are Sugar Illovo Ltd., Teiling, Penn A. Kem LLC., Central Romana Corp., TransFurans Chemicals, and International Furan Chemicals.

Notes:

Production, means the output of Furfural

Revenue, means the sales value of Furfural

This report studies Furfural in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Teiling

Central Romana Corp.

International Furan Chemicals

TransFurans Chemicals

Penn A Kem LLC

Illovo Sugar

By types, the market can be split into

Corncobs

Oat

Wheat bran

By Application, the market can be split into

Furfuryl Alcohol

Solvents

Application 3

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

