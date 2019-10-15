Global Furniture Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture market worldwide is projected to grow by US$192 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.8%. Metal, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$145.6 Billion by the year 2025, Metal will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$6.7 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$5.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Metal will reach a market size of US$6.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$55.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, AFC System; Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.; Berco Designs; Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited; Herman Miller, Inc.; HNI Corporation; Inter IKEA Systems B.V.; Kimball International, Inc.; Kokuyo Co., Ltd.; Okamura Corporation







Table 1: Furniture Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Furniture Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Furniture Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Metal (Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Metal (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Metal (Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Wood (Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Wood (Material) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Wood (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Plastic (Material) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Plastic (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Plastic (Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Glass (Material) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Glass (Material) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Glass (Material) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Materials (Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Materials (Material) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Residential (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through

2025

Table 20: Residential (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Residential (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Commercial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Commercial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Furniture Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 25: Furniture Market in the United States in US$ Million

by Material: 2018-2025

Table 26: Furniture Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Furniture Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Furniture Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Furniture Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: Furniture Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Furniture Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 32: Furniture Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian Furniture Market Shares in Percentages by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Canadian Furniture Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Furniture Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Furniture Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Furniture Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 38: Furniture Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ Million by

Material: 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Furniture Market Share in Percentages by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Furniture

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Japanese Furniture Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 42: Furniture Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Furniture

Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 44: Furniture Historic Demand Scenario in China in US$

Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Furniture Market Share Breakdown by Material:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Furniture in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Furniture Market Review in China in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Furniture Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Furniture Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in

%) for 2019 & 2025

Table 49: European Furniture Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Furniture Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Furniture Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Furniture Demand Potential in Europe in US$ Million

by Material: 2018-2025

Table 53: European Furniture Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 54: Furniture Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales by

Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: European Furniture Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: Furniture Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Furniture Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Furniture Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 59: French Furniture Market: Historic Review in US$

Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: French Furniture Market Share Shift by Material: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Furniture Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Furniture Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Furniture Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: German Furniture Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 65: Furniture Market in Germany: Historic Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: German Furniture Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Furniture Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: German Furniture Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Furniture Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Furniture

Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 71: Furniture Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in US$

Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Furniture Market Share Breakdown by Material:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Italian Demand for Furniture in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Furniture Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Furniture Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Furniture Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 77: Furniture Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom in

US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Furniture Market Share in Percentages

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Furniture in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Furniture Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Furniture Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Furniture Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 83: Furniture Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 84: Spanish Furniture Market Shares in Percentages by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Spanish Furniture Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Furniture Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 87: Spanish Furniture Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Furniture Market in Russia in US$ Million by

Material: 2018-2025

Table 89: Furniture Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in US$

Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Furniture Market Share Breakdown by Material:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian Furniture Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Furniture Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Furniture Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Furniture Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 95: Rest of Europe Furniture Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 96: Furniture Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Furniture Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 98: Furniture Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Furniture Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Furniture Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 101: Furniture Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Furniture Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Furniture Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Furniture Market: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Furniture Market Share Shift by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Furniture Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Furniture Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Furniture Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Australian Furniture Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 110: Furniture Market in Australia: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Furniture Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Furniture Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Furniture Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Furniture Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian Furniture Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 116: Furniture Market in India: Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 117: Indian Furniture Market Shares in Percentages by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Indian Furniture Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Furniture Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 120: Indian Furniture Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Furniture Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Furniture Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 123: Furniture Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Furniture Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Furniture Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Furniture Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Furniture Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 128: Furniture Demand Patterns in Rest of Asia-Pacific in

US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Furniture Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Furniture in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Furniture Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 132: Furniture Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Furniture Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 134: Furniture Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Furniture Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Furniture Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 137: Furniture Historic Demand Scenario in Latin America

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Furniture Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Latin American Demand for Furniture in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Furniture Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Furniture Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Furniture Demand Potential in Argentina in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 143: Argentinean Furniture Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 144: Furniture Market in Argentina: Breakdown of Sales by

Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Argentinean Furniture Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Furniture Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Furniture Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: Furniture Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Furniture Market: Historic Review in US$

Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Furniture Market Share Shift by Material:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Furniture Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Furniture Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Furniture Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 154: Mexican Furniture Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 155: Furniture Market in Mexico: Historic Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Furniture Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Furniture Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Furniture Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 159: Furniture Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Furniture Market in Rest of Latin America in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 161: Furniture Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Furniture Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Furniture Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Furniture Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Furniture Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Furniture Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 167: Furniture Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Furniture Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Furniture Market in US$ Million by

Material: 2018-2025

Table 170: Furniture Market in the Middle East: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Furniture Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Furniture Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Furniture Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Furniture Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Furniture Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 176: Furniture Demand Patterns in Iran in US$ Million by

Material: 2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Furniture Market Share in Percentages by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Furniture

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Iranian Furniture Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 180: Furniture Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Furniture Demand Potential in Israel in US$ Million

by Material: 2018-2025

Table 182: Israeli Furniture Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 183: Furniture Market in Israel: Breakdown of Sales by

Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: Israeli Furniture Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 185: Furniture Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Furniture Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Furniture Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 188: Furniture Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Furniture Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Furniture in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Furniture Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Furniture Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Furniture Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Furniture Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 195: Furniture Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Furniture Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Furniture Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Furniture Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Rest of Middle East Furniture Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 200: Furniture Market in Rest of Middle East: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Furniture Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Furniture Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Furniture Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 204: Furniture Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: Furniture Market in Africa in US$ Million by

Material: 2018-2025

Table 206: Furniture Historic Demand Patterns in Africa in US$

Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 207: African Furniture Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: African Furniture Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Furniture Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: Furniture Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



AFC SYSTEM

ASHLEY FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC.

GODREJ & BOYCE MANUFACTURING

HNI CORPORATION

INTER IKEA SYSTEMS BV

KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KOKUYO CO., LTD.

OKAMURA CORPORATION



