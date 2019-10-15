Global Furniture Industry
Oct 15, 2019, 11:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture market worldwide is projected to grow by US$192 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.8%. Metal, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$145.6 Billion by the year 2025, Metal will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$6.7 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$5.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Metal will reach a market size of US$6.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$55.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, AFC System; Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.; Berco Designs; Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited; Herman Miller, Inc.; HNI Corporation; Inter IKEA Systems B.V.; Kimball International, Inc.; Kokuyo Co., Ltd.; Okamura Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Furniture Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
AFC SYSTEM
ASHLEY FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC.
GODREJ & BOYCE MANUFACTURING
HNI CORPORATION
INTER IKEA SYSTEMS BV
KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KOKUYO CO., LTD.
OKAMURA CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
