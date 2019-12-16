Global Furniture Industry E-Commerce Report, 2019

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Commerce for the Furniture Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the e-commerce for the furniture industry, estimating this market size at a world level, for the key geographical areas (Europe, North America, Asia) and relevant countries, and providing sales volume and performances for single distributor categories (E-tailers, brick&click furniture stores, non-specialist dealers).



An overview of the world furniture industry, with current data for the furniture consumption and 2019-2020 furniture market forecasts in large markets, introduces the study.



Furniture consumption data and e-commerce sales are also provided by segment: upholstered furniture, outdoor furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, other furniture (furniture for dining and living rooms, bedroom furniture, furniture for bathrooms, occasional furniture and non-upholstered seats).



Different e-commerce business models, business evolution and organization are discussed in light of companies' experiences: the omnichannel approach, the incidence of mobile commerce, advertising and search engine strategies, the use of social media, delivery options and costs.



Focus on: The furniture e-commerce business in Europe, North America, and Asia.



For each considered geographical area the report highlights the sector performance (Consumption and E-commerce sales of furniture and E-commerce furniture sales by considered country) and sales of the leading furniture e-commerce players (websites selling furniture, furniture manufacturers selling on-line).



The online sales of furniture and related products are presented for a total of 140 leading players based in the USA, Europe, and Asia, with profiles highlighting their e-commerce policies.

Key Topics Covered



Introduction: Research Tools, Sample of Companies, Terminology and Methodological Notes



Executive Summary: The E-commerce in the Furniture Industry

Leading brands worldwide

E-Commerce For The Furniture Industry



An Overview of the Furniture Market

Overview of the world furniture industry. Consumption and Imports

Furniture consumption in large markets, 2019-2021. Forecasts of yearly changes in real terms

E-commerce for the Furniture Industry: Basic Data

Furniture consumption and e-commerce sales by segment

Consumption and E-commerce sales of furniture by country/region

E-commerce sales of furniture by kind of distributor

Models of e-commerce business

Furniture Manufacturers



Wholesalers and B2B business



Brick-and-Click companies



E-tailers

Activity Trends

E-commerce sales of furniture

By product category



By country/region



Distributors by category

The business evolution and organization

Omni-channel approach



Home delivery and click and collect



Mobile shopping tips



Advertising strategies



Social media



Payment methods



Delivery costs

Europe

Sector overview

Leading e-commerce players

North America

Sector overview

Furniture manufacturers selling on-line

Leading e-commerce players

Asia

Sector overview

Leading e-commerce players

Global E-Commerce Evolution

Sector values and performance

