Global Furniture Industry E-Commerce Report, 2019

Dec 16, 2019, 16:00 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Commerce for the Furniture Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the e-commerce for the furniture industry, estimating this market size at a world level, for the key geographical areas (Europe, North America, Asia) and relevant countries, and providing sales volume and performances for single distributor categories (E-tailers, brick&click furniture stores, non-specialist dealers).

An overview of the world furniture industry, with current data for the furniture consumption and 2019-2020 furniture market forecasts in large markets, introduces the study.

Furniture consumption data and e-commerce sales are also provided by segment: upholstered furniture, outdoor furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, other furniture (furniture for dining and living rooms, bedroom furniture, furniture for bathrooms, occasional furniture and non-upholstered seats).

Different e-commerce business models, business evolution and organization are discussed in light of companies' experiences: the omnichannel approach, the incidence of mobile commerce, advertising and search engine strategies, the use of social media, delivery options and costs.

Focus on: The furniture e-commerce business in Europe, North America, and Asia.

For each considered geographical area the report highlights the sector performance (Consumption and E-commerce sales of furniture and E-commerce furniture sales by considered country) and sales of the leading furniture e-commerce players (websites selling furniture, furniture manufacturers selling on-line).

The online sales of furniture and related products are presented for a total of 140 leading players based in the USA, Europe, and Asia, with profiles highlighting their e-commerce policies.

Key Topics Covered

Introduction: Research Tools, Sample of Companies, Terminology and Methodological Notes

Executive Summary: The E-commerce in the Furniture Industry

  • Leading brands worldwide

E-Commerce For The Furniture Industry

An Overview of the Furniture Market

  • Overview of the world furniture industry. Consumption and Imports
  • Furniture consumption in large markets, 2019-2021. Forecasts of yearly changes in real terms

E-commerce for the Furniture Industry: Basic Data

  • Furniture consumption and e-commerce sales by segment
  • Consumption and E-commerce sales of furniture by country/region
  • E-commerce sales of furniture by kind of distributor
  • Models of e-commerce business
    • Furniture Manufacturers
    • Wholesalers and B2B business
    • Brick-and-Click companies
    • E-tailers

Activity Trends

  • E-commerce sales of furniture
    • By product category
    • By country/region
    • Distributors by category
  • The business evolution and organization
    • Omni-channel approach
    • Home delivery and click and collect
    • Mobile shopping tips
    • Advertising strategies
    • Social media
    • Payment methods
    • Delivery costs

Europe

  • Sector overview
  • Leading e-commerce players

North America

  • Sector overview
  • Furniture manufacturers selling on-line
  • Leading e-commerce players

Asia

  • Sector overview
  • Leading e-commerce players

Global E-Commerce Evolution

  • Sector values and performance

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon
  • Ambientedirect
  • Anthropologie
  • Bygghemma Group
  • C Discount
  • Coupang
  • Crate and Barrel
  • Cymax Stores
  • Dunhelm
  • Harvey Norman
  • Hayneedle
  • Home 24
  • Home Depot
  • Ikea Group
  • Jingdong
  • John Lewis Partnership
  • Lowe's
  • Otto
  • Overstock
  • Pepperfry
  • Restoration Hardware
  • Sainsbury's Home
  • Suning
  • Tmall
  • Wal-Mart
  • Wayfair
  • Westwing
  • Williams-Sonoma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l395ib

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

