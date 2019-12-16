Global Furniture Industry E-Commerce Report, 2019
Dec 16, 2019, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Commerce for the Furniture Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyses the e-commerce for the furniture industry, estimating this market size at a world level, for the key geographical areas (Europe, North America, Asia) and relevant countries, and providing sales volume and performances for single distributor categories (E-tailers, brick&click furniture stores, non-specialist dealers).
An overview of the world furniture industry, with current data for the furniture consumption and 2019-2020 furniture market forecasts in large markets, introduces the study.
Furniture consumption data and e-commerce sales are also provided by segment: upholstered furniture, outdoor furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, other furniture (furniture for dining and living rooms, bedroom furniture, furniture for bathrooms, occasional furniture and non-upholstered seats).
Different e-commerce business models, business evolution and organization are discussed in light of companies' experiences: the omnichannel approach, the incidence of mobile commerce, advertising and search engine strategies, the use of social media, delivery options and costs.
Focus on: The furniture e-commerce business in Europe, North America, and Asia.
For each considered geographical area the report highlights the sector performance (Consumption and E-commerce sales of furniture and E-commerce furniture sales by considered country) and sales of the leading furniture e-commerce players (websites selling furniture, furniture manufacturers selling on-line).
The online sales of furniture and related products are presented for a total of 140 leading players based in the USA, Europe, and Asia, with profiles highlighting their e-commerce policies.
Key Topics Covered
Introduction: Research Tools, Sample of Companies, Terminology and Methodological Notes
Executive Summary: The E-commerce in the Furniture Industry
- Leading brands worldwide
E-Commerce For The Furniture Industry
An Overview of the Furniture Market
- Overview of the world furniture industry. Consumption and Imports
- Furniture consumption in large markets, 2019-2021. Forecasts of yearly changes in real terms
E-commerce for the Furniture Industry: Basic Data
- Furniture consumption and e-commerce sales by segment
- Consumption and E-commerce sales of furniture by country/region
- E-commerce sales of furniture by kind of distributor
- Models of e-commerce business
- Furniture Manufacturers
- Wholesalers and B2B business
- Brick-and-Click companies
- E-tailers
Activity Trends
- E-commerce sales of furniture
- By product category
- By country/region
- Distributors by category
- The business evolution and organization
- Omni-channel approach
- Home delivery and click and collect
- Mobile shopping tips
- Advertising strategies
- Social media
- Payment methods
- Delivery costs
Europe
- Sector overview
- Leading e-commerce players
North America
- Sector overview
- Furniture manufacturers selling on-line
- Leading e-commerce players
Asia
- Sector overview
- Leading e-commerce players
Global E-Commerce Evolution
- Sector values and performance
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- Ambientedirect
- Anthropologie
- Bygghemma Group
- C Discount
- Coupang
- Crate and Barrel
- Cymax Stores
- Dunhelm
- Harvey Norman
- Hayneedle
- Home 24
- Home Depot
- Ikea Group
- Jingdong
- John Lewis Partnership
- Lowe's
- Otto
- Overstock
- Pepperfry
- Restoration Hardware
- Sainsbury's Home
- Suning
- Tmall
- Wal-Mart
- Wayfair
- Westwing
- Williams-Sonoma
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l395ib
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article