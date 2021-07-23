Global Furniture Laminates Industry Analysis and Forecast; 2009, 2014, 2019, 2024 & 2029

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Furniture Laminates Market Report 2021-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers the global furniture laminates industry, defined here to include the following types of decorative laminates used in the production of a variety of furniture, including bedroom furniture, desks, workstations, and case goods, such as bookcases and other shelving units:

Low-pressure laminates

Saturated papers

Low-basis weight papers

Thermoplastic film (e.g., vinyl, polyester, polypropylene)

Decorative foils

High-pressure laminates

Historical data are provided for 2009, 2014, and 2019, with forecasts for 2024 and 2029. Demand is provided in US dollars and square meters for furniture laminates by type, region, and major national market.

Several assumptions have been made in order to ease understanding or to facilitate comparisons. For example, many furniture laminates are produced and sold in roll form to furniture producers or manufacturers, who then bond the laminate to a rigid substrate as part of the manufacturing process. This is frequently done with decorative foils and vinyl films. However, in the case of some furniture laminates, such as saturated papers, the laminates may be bonded to a substrate by the laminates producer and not by the customer due to the expense inherent in purchasing and operating the necessary machinery.

So as not to skew the results (since some laminates are sold already bonded to a substrate and are therefore more expensive), all data treat laminates as unmounted, and pricing and other data have been modified accordingly.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. About This Report

Report Details

Study Scope & Product Description

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3. Furniture Laminates Overview

Historical Market Trends

Ready-to-Assemble (RTA) Furniture Industry Overview

RTA Furniture Outlook

Leading Country Markets

Production Trends

Leading Suppliers

Demand by Region

Leading Country Markets

Product Types

Demand by Type

Low-Pressure Laminates

High-Pressure Laminates

Market Share & Leading Producers

4. North America

North America : Furniture Laminates Market Size & Historical Trends

: Furniture Laminates Market Size & Historical Trends North America : Demand by Country & Type

: Demand by Country & Type United States

United States : Furniture Laminates Market Size & Historical Trends

: Furniture Laminates Market Size & Historical Trends United States : Demand by Type

: Demand by Type Canada

Canada : Furniture Laminates Market Size & Historical Trends

: Furniture Laminates Market Size & Historical Trends Canada : Demand by Type

: Demand by Type Mexico

Mexico : Furniture Laminates Market Size & Historical Trends

: Furniture Laminates Market Size & Historical Trends Mexico : Demand by Type

5. Central & South America

6. Western Europe

7. Eastern Europe

8. Asia/Pacific

9. Africa/Mideast

10. Appendix

Scope

Definitions

Methodology

Study-Specific Methodology

Sources

Associations & Agencies

Related Studies & Reports

Country Lists by Region

Macroeconomic Assumptions

Economic Environment

Global Population

Global Building Construction Outlook

Global Manufacturing Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dy6w69

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

