Global Furniture Market Expected to Reach $872.5 Billion by 2030: Wood Segment to Drive Growth

The global market for Furniture estimated at US$545.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$872.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$335.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metal segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $119.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The Furniture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$119.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$159.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$199.6 Billion by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

As COVID-19 Pandemic Affects the World, Non-Essential Furniture Sales Take a Hit

Trend towards WFM Model Impacts Sales of Office Furniture

Companies Make a Shift Towards Remote Working Mandated by COVID-19 Outbreak, Affecting Sales of Office Furniture: WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce 2019, 2020 and 2021

While Store Sales Decline, Online Furniture Sales Report Growth

Furniture Industry Views COVID-19 as an Opportunity for Coming up with Innovative Strategies for Increasing Sales

Post Pandemic Strategies for Furniture Manufacturers

The Furniture Industry in 2022 and Beyond

Furniture - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Furniture: Product Profile

Furniture Market by Material

Furniture Market by End-Use

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Wood Leads the Furniture Market by Material

Home Furniture Leads, Corporate Needs to Drive Growth in Office Furniture Market

Online Sales Continue to Gain Traction in Furniture Market

Developing Economies Poised to Drive Long-term Growth

Production Scenario

Major Furniture Manufacturing Countries Worldwide: 2020

Global Furniture Market: Breakdown of Export Value (in %) by Country for 2020

Global Furniture Market: Breakdown of Import Value (in %) by Country for 2020

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Notable Trends Influencing Growth Outlook in the Furniture Market

Pandemic-Driven Changes to Propel Furniture Industry's Growth

Technology Trends Influencing Growth of Furniture Industry

3D Modelling & Visualization Adds New Capabilities in Furniture Design

Tech-Enabled Smart Furniture Comes to the Fore

Growing Popularity of Eco-Friendly Furniture

Rising Obesity Levels Drive the Need for Larger Furniture

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity

Restaurants Look to Accommodate Obese Customers

Plus-Sized Furniture for Addressing Needs of Overweight People

Rise in Demand for Multi-Functional Furniture for Homes and Flexible Workspaces

Select Types of Multipurpose Furniture for Space Constrained Homes

Changing Trends in the Choice of Materials Used in Furniture

Increasing Trend Towards Smart Homes Drives Demand for Smart Furniture

Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2020

Global Smart Home Penetration Rate (%): 2017-2025

A Review of Select Smart Furniture Products

Challenges Facing Smart Furniture Manufacturers

Pre-assembled or Ready-to-assemble (RTA) Furniture Gets Popular

Office Furniture Market Facing Challenging Times Amidst the Pandemic

Multifunctional and Personalized Office Furniture to Drive Market Gains

Eco-Friendly Office Furniture Find Favor

Private Sector Drives Growth in Office Furniture Market

Infrastructure Transformation in Emerging Economies: Potential for Growth

Office Furniture Design Trends in the Post-COVID Era

Varied Designs for Different Customers' Needs

Advent of Innovative and Inexpensive Furniture

Low Imports in Developed Countries Affect Market Development

Online Sales of Office Furniture Gather Pace

Global Office Furniture Market by Distribution Channel (in %) for 2020

Fierce competition in the Office Furniture Market

Home Furniture Market: STable Growth Ahead

Wooden Furniture Continue to Hold Prominence among Customers

Plastic Furniture: Lightweight and Low Cost Attributes Propel Sales

Plastic Furniture Market Worldwide by Distribution Channel (in %) for 2022E

Customers Exhibit Inclination towards Recycled Plastic Furniture

Need for High-End Goods to Foster Demand for Luxury Furniture

Luxury Furniture Market by Material Type (in %) for 2022E

Luxury Furniture Sales Hit Hard by the Pandemic

Transforming Luxury Furniture Designs: A Review

Folding Furniture Sales Benefit from the Growing Needs of Constrained Spaces

Outdoor Furniture Continues Gain Momentum

Branded Furniture Finds Favor

Competitive Scenario

Healthcare Industry Creates Strong Demand for Aesthetic and Ergonomically Designed Furniture Post-Pandemic

DTC (Direct To Consumer) Channel Gains Popularity in Furniture Market

Benefits of DTC model in Furniture Brand Businesses

Marketing DTC Furniture

Digital Sales of Furniture Products Gain Traction Worldwide

e-Commerce Platforms Boost Sales of Furniture

Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

B2B E-Commerce Driving Growth in Furniture Industry During COVID-19 Pandemic

Noteworthy E-commerce Trends in Furniture & Furnishings Marketplace

Manufacturers and Retailers Focus on Enhancing Personalized Experiences for Customers

Product Customization: A Win-Win Approach

Ergonomic Furniture Gains Spotlight in Offices and Educational Institutions

Augmented Reality Emerges as a Viable Marketing Tool

Millennials Emerge as an Important Demographic for Furniture Retailers and Brands

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Select Countries: 2019

Marketing Strategies for Millennials

Decline in Hospitality Industry Hits Furniture Sales

Global Hotels and Hospitality Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

COVID-19 Impact on Travel & Tourism Industry: Growth Rate (%) of Industry Revenues in Select Countries for 2020 Vs 2019

Residential and Commercial Construction Trends Influence Furniture Sales

Global Construction Reset & Trajectory: Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Macro Drivers and Demographic Trends Influence Market Prospects

Expanding Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Challenges Confronting Furniture Manufacturers

