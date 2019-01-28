Global Fuses and Circuit Breakers Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Fuses and Circuit Breakers in US$ Million.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0703153



The Global market is analyzed by the following Product Segments: Fuses, and Circuit Breakers. The report also provides US market analytics for the following End-Use Sectors: Utility, Construction, Industrial Machinery, Electrical & Electronics, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 169 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- ABB

- Automation Systems Interconnect

- Bel Fuse Inc.

- Bentek Corp.

- Bourns Inc.

- Carling Technologies, Inc.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0703153



FUSES AND CIRCUIT BREAKERS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Fuses

Circuit Breakers



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



A Primer

The Indispensability of Power Protection Devices: A Review

Resurgence in Global Economy Extends Optimistic Outlook

Improvement in Global GDP Bodes Well for Market Growth

Table 1: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018 by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Outlook

CIVETS to Replace BRICs as the Focal Point for Future Growth

Competitive Landscape

Assessing the Impact of Recent Past Economic Upheavals on Fuses and Circuit Breakers Market

Growth Momentum Improves in 2015 & Beyond



2. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS AND ISSUES



Circuit Breakers Remain the Dominant Segment

Table 2: World Circuit Breakers Market by Technology (2

and 2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Air, Vacuum, Sulphur Hexafluoride (SF6), and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Vacuum Circuit Breakers Makes the Cut

Auto-Reclosers Circuit Breakers Gaining Prominence

Sanguine Prospects for Molded Case Circuit Breakers

Low Cost & Simple Design Help Fuses Remain Strong

Table 3: World Fuses Market by End-Use Sector (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Utilities/Power, Automotive, Industrial Applications, Electrical/Electronics, and Other Sectors (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

High-Power Fuses: Poised for Strong Growth

Manufacturers Focus on Incorporating Overcurrent Protection Element in Fuses

Waxing Demand for Switchgears Bodes Well for the Market

Up gradation of Obsolete Systems to Spur Demand for Switchgears

Industry Thrives in Tandem with Growth in OEMs

High Costs Associated with Equipment Downtime Motivates Deployment of Fuses & Circuit Breakers

Rising Power Demand Positively Influences Fuses & Circuit Breakers Market

Table 4: Global Net Electricity Generation (in Trillion KiloWatt Hours (KWh)): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1995-2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Spiraling Energy Consumption and Equally Robust Electric Power Production: Business Case for HV Circuit Breakers

Table 5: Global Electricity Production by Country (2014): Percentage Breakdown of Electricity Production Volume for China, United States, India, Russia, Japan, Canada, Germany, Brazil, South Korea, United Kingdom, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Electric Utility Drives Fuse Cutouts Market

Increase in Construction Activity Bodes Well for Market Growth

Table 6: World Construction Output by Country/ Region (2

vs 2022) (in US$ Trillion) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Infrastructure and Construction Activities Bolster MCCB Market

Growing Use of Automobile Electronics & Increasing Automotive Production Propel Demand for Fuses and Circuit Breakers

Table 7: Increasing Electronic Content in Automobiles: A Comparative Analysis of Electronic Component & Software Value as a Percentage of Total Vehicle Value for Years 1975, 2000 & 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World Production of Passenger Cars: Breakdown of Annual Production Figures in 000 Units for Years 2017 & 2

by Geographic Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World Production of Commercial Vehicles: Breakdown of Annual Production Figures in 000 Units for Years 2017 & 2020 by Geographic Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Global Market for Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds by Geographic Region (2011, 2017 & 2024) - Breakdown of Annual Sales (Thousands) by Geographic Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. PRODUCT/END-USE MARKET OVERVIEW



Introduction

Choosing Between Fuses and Circuit Breakers

Fuses

Circuit Breakers

Basic Operating Functions

Thermal-Magnetic Breakers

Magnetic Circuit Breakers

Electronic Circuit Breakers

Molded-Case Circuit Breakers

Miniature Circuit Breaker Technology

Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter Circuit Breakers

Explosive Charge Circuit Breakers

Shunt Trip Circuit Breakers

Advanced Signal Processing

End-Use Markets

Construction Industry

Electric Power Generation Industry

Industrial Machinery

Electronics & Electrical Equipment Industry

Automotive/Non-Automotive Transportation Equipment



4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS



Littelfuse Unveils New Fuse Blocks and Holders

Bourns Expands Multifuse Line with New High- Temperature PPTC Resettable Fuses

Eaton Unveils Bussmann Series DIN-Rail Fuse Holder

Littelfuse Unveils High Current SMD Single Fuse Solution

Bel Circuit Protection Increases 0ZRE Series Hold Current

Marathon Special Products Introduces FDS Series

Eaton Unveils New Circuit Protection Solution

Bel Fuse Unveils Time-Lag Type Ceramic Body Cartridge Fuse

Bel Fuse Unveils Square Ceramic Surface Mount Quick Acting Fuse Series

Littelfuse Launches High-Speed Fuses for Semiconductor Device Protection

TDK Introduces ThermoFuse Varistors

Eaton Expands Bussmann Series PDFB Portfolio

E-T-A Unveils Combined Switch & Circuit Breaker

Littelfuse Unveils PICO® 305 Series Intrinsically Safe Fuse

Siemens Rolls out Fusesaver„¢ Medium-Voltage Outdoor Vacuum Circuit Breaker



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



ABB Takes Over GE Industrial Solutions

Eaton to Provide Circuit Protection for Solar Project in Nicaragua

Bentek Teams Up with Advanced Energy Industries

Panasonic Acquires Majority Stake in VIKO



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



ABB (Switzerland)

Automation Systems Interconnect (USA)

Bel Fuse Inc. (USA)

Bentek Corp. (USA)

Bourns Inc. (USA)

Carling Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)

E-T-A Elektrotechnische Apparate GmbH (Germany)

Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems Co., Ltd. (Japan)

General Electric Company (USA)

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Legrand (France)

Littelfuse, Inc. (USA)

Mersen (France)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Schneider Electric (France)

SCHURTER Group (Switzerland)

Sensata Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Siemens AG (Germany)

TE Connectivity Corp. (Switzerland)

Vicor Corporation (USA)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by Product Segment

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuses by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for Fuses by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Fuses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Circuit Breakers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Circuit Breakers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Circuit Breakers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Electric Grid Expansion Efforts Drive Circuit Breakers & Fuses Market

Opportunities in the Energy Industry Dependent upon the Heath of Power Generation Investments

Table 20: US Electricity Generation in Billion Kilowatt Hours (KWh) for the Years 2000, 2010 & 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Steady Improvement in Construction Activity Benefits the Market

Table 21: Residential Construction in the US (2009-2017E): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in €˜000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Regulations Focused on Safer Electrical Systems Drive Market Demand in Residential Housing Projects

Electronic Fuses and Molded Case Circuit Breakers Drive Growth

Intelligent Circuit Breakers Replace Conventional Products

Key Statistical Finding

Table 22: US Fuses Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales by Fuse Category (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Market by Product Segment

Table 23: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: US Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: US 14-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by End-Use Sector

Table 26: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use Sector - Utility, Construction, Industrial Machinery, Electrical & Electronics, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: US Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use Sector - Utility, Construction, Industrial Machinery, Electrical & Electronics, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: US 14-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Utility, Construction, Industrial Machinery, Electrical & Electronics, and Other Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Circuit Breakers Market Registering Strong Growth

Table 29: Canadian Circuit Breakers Market by End-Use Sector (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Utilities, Industrial Applications, Electrical/Electronics, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 30: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Canadian Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN



A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Select Japanese Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 33: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Japanese Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Leading Players

Table 36: European Market for Molded Case Circuit Breakers (MCCB) (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: European Market for Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCB) (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 38: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: European Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: European 14-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: European Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: European 14-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Select French Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 44: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: French Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: French 14-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

New Range of Fire Protection Circuit Breakers

Product Launches

Select German Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: German Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: German 14-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 50: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Italian Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

Market Analysis

Table 53: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: UK Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: UK 14-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 56: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Spanish Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 59: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Russian Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC



A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Circuit Breakers Market by End-Use Sector (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Utilities/Power, Industrial Applications, Automotive, Electrical/Electronics, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Opportunities in the Energy Generation End-Use Sector

Fuse Holder Market Renews Focus on Value-addition

China

Chinese Manufacturers Focus on Product Safety and Miniaturization

Key Statistical Finding

Table 66: Chinese SF6 Circuit Breakers Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales by Voltage Rating (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

India

Table 67: Indian Energy Supply by Source in Tera-Watt Hour (TWh) for 2012 & 2022F (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA



A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Fast Paced Construction Activity in the UAE Spurs Market Demand

Saudi Arabia€™s Focus on Enhancing Power Infrastructure Throws up Opportunities

B.Market Analytics

Table 71: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA



A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Brazil Extends New Opportunities for Fuses and Circuit Breakers

B.Market Analytics

Table 74: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Latin American Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 169 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 249) The United States (44) Japan (11) Europe (91) - France (9) - Germany (14) - The United Kingdom (15) - Italy (6) - Spain (5) - Rest of Europe (42) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (100) Middle East (1) Latin America (1) Africa (1)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0703153



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

