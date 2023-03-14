NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Fuses and Circuit Breakers Market to Reach $35.8 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Fuses and Circuit Breakers estimated at US$19.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.7% over the period 2022-2030. Circuit Breakers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$27.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fuses segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR

The Fuses and Circuit Breakers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Primer

The Indispensability of Power Protection Devices: A Review

Recent Market Activity

Resurgence in Global Economy Extends Optimistic Outlook

Improvement in Global GDP Bodes Well for Market Growth

Outlook

CIVETS to Replace BRICs as the Focal Point for Future Growth

Competitive Landscape

Assessing the Impact of Recent Past Economic Upheavals on Fuses

and Circuit Breakers Market

Growth Momentum Improves in 2015 & Beyond

Fuses and Circuit Breakers - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB (Switzerland)

Automation Systems Interconnect (USA)

Bel Fuse Inc. (USA)

Bentek Corp. (USA)

Bourns Inc. (USA)

Carling Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)

E-T-A Elektrotechnische Apparate GmbH (Germany)

Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems Co., Ltd. (Japan)

General Electric Company (USA)

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Legrand (France)

Littelfuse, Inc. (USA)

Mersen (France)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Schneider Electric (France)

SCHURTER Group (Switzerland)

Sensata Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Siemens AG (Germany)

TE Connectivity Corp. (Switzerland)

Vicor Corporation (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Circuit Breakers Remain the Dominant Segment

Vacuum Circuit Breakers Makes the Cut

Auto-Reclosers Circuit Breakers Gaining Prominence

Sanguine Prospects for Molded Case Circuit Breakers

Low Cost & Simple Design Help Fuses Remain Strong

High-Power Fuses: Poised for Strong Growth

Manufacturers Focus on Incorporating Overcurrent Protection

Element in Fuses

Waxing Demand for Switchgears Bodes Well for the Market

Up gradation of Obsolete Systems to Spur Demand for Switchgears

Industry Thrives in Tandem with Growth in OEMs

High Costs Associated with Equipment Downtime Motivates

Deployment of Fuses & Circuit Breakers

Rising Power Demand Positively Influences Fuses & Circuit

Breakers Market

Spiraling Energy Consumption and Equally Robust Electric Power

Production: Business Case for HV Circuit Breakers

Electric Utility Drives Fuse Cutouts Market

Increase in Construction Activity Bodes Well for Market Growth

Infrastructure and Construction Activities Bolster MCCB Market

Growing Use of Automobile Electronics & Increasing Automotive

Production Propel Demand for Fuses and Circuit Breakers

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuses

and Circuit Breakers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Circuit Breakers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Circuit Breakers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Circuit Breakers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuses

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Fuses by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Fuses by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HVAC

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for HVAC by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for HVAC by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Storage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Energy Storage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Energy Storage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EV

Charging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for EV Charging by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for EV Charging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Fuses and Circuit Breakers Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Fuses and Circuit Breakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuses

and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and

Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by

Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuses

and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV

Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by

End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit

Breakers and Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers

by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage

and EV Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers

by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

JAPAN

Fuses and Circuit Breakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit

Breakers and Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers

by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage

and EV Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers

by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

CHINA

Fuses and Circuit Breakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit

Breakers and Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: China Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers

by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: China 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage

and EV Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: China Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers

by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

EUROPE

Fuses and Circuit Breakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 46: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit

Breakers and Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers

by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage

and EV Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers

by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

FRANCE

Fuses and Circuit Breakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit

Breakers and Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: France Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers

by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: France 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage

and EV Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: France Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers

by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

GERMANY

Fuses and Circuit Breakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit

Breakers and Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage

and EV Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

ITALY

Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit

Breakers and Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers

by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage

and EV Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers

by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Fuses and Circuit Breakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuses

and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and

Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: UK Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by

Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: UK 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit Breakers

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuses

and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV

Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by

End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit Breakers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,

Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN

Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit

Breakers and Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers

by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage

and EV Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers

by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

RUSSIA

Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit

Breakers and Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers

by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage

and EV Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers

by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

REST OF EUROPE

Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit

Breakers and Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and

Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy

Storage and EV Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and

Circuit Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC

Fuses and Circuit Breakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 97: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and

Circuit Breakers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit

Breakers and Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and

Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy

Storage and EV Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and

Circuit Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA

Fuses and Circuit Breakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit

Breakers and Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage

and EV Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

INDIA

Fuses and Circuit Breakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit

Breakers and Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: India Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers

by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: India 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage

and EV Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: India Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers

by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: India 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

SOUTH KOREA

Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit

Breakers and Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: South Korea Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and

Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy

Storage and EV Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit

Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and

Circuit Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment -

Circuit Breakers and Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fuses and

Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and

Fuses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Fuses

and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC,

