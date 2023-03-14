Global Fuses and Circuit Breakers Market to Reach $35.8 Billion by 2030
Mar 14, 2023, 10:10 ET
NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Fuses and Circuit Breakers Market to Reach $35.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Fuses and Circuit Breakers estimated at US$19.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.7% over the period 2022-2030. Circuit Breakers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$27.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fuses segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR
The Fuses and Circuit Breakers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 203 Featured)
- ABB
- Automation Systems Interconnect
- Bel Fuse Inc.
- Bentek Corp.
- Bourns Inc.
- Carling Technologies, Inc.
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- E-T-A Elektrotechnische Apparate GmbH
- Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems Co., Ltd.
- General Electric Company
- Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd.
- Legrand
- Littelfuse, Inc.
- Mersen
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Schneider Electric
- SCHURTER Group
- Sensata Technologies, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- TE Connectivity Corp.
- Vicor Corp.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
A Primer
The Indispensability of Power Protection Devices: A Review
Recent Market Activity
Resurgence in Global Economy Extends Optimistic Outlook
Improvement in Global GDP Bodes Well for Market Growth
Outlook
CIVETS to Replace BRICs as the Focal Point for Future Growth
Competitive Landscape
Assessing the Impact of Recent Past Economic Upheavals on Fuses
and Circuit Breakers Market
Growth Momentum Improves in 2015 & Beyond
Fuses and Circuit Breakers - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB (Switzerland)
Automation Systems Interconnect (USA)
Bel Fuse Inc. (USA)
Bentek Corp. (USA)
Bourns Inc. (USA)
Carling Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)
E-T-A Elektrotechnische Apparate GmbH (Germany)
Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems Co., Ltd. (Japan)
General Electric Company (USA)
Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Legrand (France)
Littelfuse, Inc. (USA)
Mersen (France)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
Schneider Electric (France)
SCHURTER Group (Switzerland)
Sensata Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Siemens AG (Germany)
TE Connectivity Corp. (Switzerland)
Vicor Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Circuit Breakers Remain the Dominant Segment
Vacuum Circuit Breakers Makes the Cut
Auto-Reclosers Circuit Breakers Gaining Prominence
Sanguine Prospects for Molded Case Circuit Breakers
Low Cost & Simple Design Help Fuses Remain Strong
High-Power Fuses: Poised for Strong Growth
Manufacturers Focus on Incorporating Overcurrent Protection
Element in Fuses
Waxing Demand for Switchgears Bodes Well for the Market
Up gradation of Obsolete Systems to Spur Demand for Switchgears
Industry Thrives in Tandem with Growth in OEMs
High Costs Associated with Equipment Downtime Motivates
Deployment of Fuses & Circuit Breakers
Rising Power Demand Positively Influences Fuses & Circuit
Breakers Market
Spiraling Energy Consumption and Equally Robust Electric Power
Production: Business Case for HV Circuit Breakers
Electric Utility Drives Fuse Cutouts Market
Increase in Construction Activity Bodes Well for Market Growth
Infrastructure and Construction Activities Bolster MCCB Market
Growing Use of Automobile Electronics & Increasing Automotive
Production Propel Demand for Fuses and Circuit Breakers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuses
and Circuit Breakers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Circuit Breakers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Circuit Breakers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Circuit Breakers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuses
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Fuses by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Fuses by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HVAC
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for HVAC by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for HVAC by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy Storage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Energy Storage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Energy Storage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EV
Charging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for EV Charging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for EV Charging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Fuses and Circuit Breakers Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Fuses and Circuit Breakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuses
and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and
Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by
Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuses
and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV
Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by
End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit
Breakers and Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers
by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage
and EV Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers
by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Fuses and Circuit Breakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit
Breakers and Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers
by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage
and EV Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers
by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Fuses and Circuit Breakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit
Breakers and Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: China Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers
by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: China 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage
and EV Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers
by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Fuses and Circuit Breakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 46: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit
Breakers and Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers
by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage
and EV Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers
by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Fuses and Circuit Breakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit
Breakers and Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: France Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers
by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: France 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage
and EV Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers
by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Fuses and Circuit Breakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit
Breakers and Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage
and EV Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit
Breakers and Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers
by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage
and EV Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers
by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Fuses and Circuit Breakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuses
and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and
Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by
Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: UK 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit Breakers
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuses
and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV
Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by
End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit Breakers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,
Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit
Breakers and Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers
by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage
and EV Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers
by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
RUSSIA
Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit
Breakers and Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers
by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage
and EV Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers
by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit
Breakers and Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and
Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy
Storage and EV Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and
Circuit Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Fuses and Circuit Breakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and
Circuit Breakers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit
Breakers and Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and
Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy
Storage and EV Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and
Circuit Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Fuses and Circuit Breakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit
Breakers and Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage
and EV Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
INDIA
Fuses and Circuit Breakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit
Breakers and Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: India Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers
by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: India 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage
and EV Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: India Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit Breakers
by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: India 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit
Breakers and Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: South Korea Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and Fuses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and
Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy
Storage and EV Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Fuses and Circuit
Breakers by End-Use - HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Fuses and
Circuit Breakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for HVAC, Energy Storage and EV Charging for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment -
Circuit Breakers and Fuses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fuses and
Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Circuit Breakers and
Fuses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Fuses
and Circuit Breakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Circuit Breakers and Fuses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Fuses and Circuit Breakers by End-Use - HVAC,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
