Global Future Mobility Markets Report 2022-2040 - Focus on Autonomous Shuttles, Robotaxis, Autonomous Modular Transport, eVTOL, Maglev, Autonomous Micromobility, Hyperlop, Suborbital Travel

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Future of Mobility: Transformation from Mobility-as-a-Service to Lifestyle-as-a-Service" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research analyzes key business models that are likely to shape the shared mobility market until 2040.

We have looked at how various parameters, such as technology, services, and stakeholders, have to come together to help cities achieve the future they envisioned. The growth opportunities are numerous and ever changing; this study documents the most important growth opportunities in the shared mobility space.

Technology has changed the way people move from point A to point B, over the last decade. Transportation services have become more connected and shareable with the rise of platform apps. Over the next decade, this technology-led transformation will bring about profound changes in how people commute or travel.

The overall revenue opportunity from the shared mobility market is expected to be exceed 2.5 trillion, taking into consideration traditional mobility modes including public transport and autonomous and futuristic mobility modes that we are likely to see in the next decade.

Mobility is going to change-in the form of vehicles, in the form of new infrastructure, and in the form of value-added services which we will experience. While journey in the future is expected to become more connected, it is set to get more personalized as well. Consumers want more accurate and tailor-made experiences in the digital space.

Just as eCommerce companies have been able to analyze vast volumes of shopping data to generate suggestions and offer discounts, the mobility space is also looking to harness this data to create a more personalized travelling experience.

Driven by behavioral, city-related, or technologies trends, shared mobility is set to generate several opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Future of Mobility

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Changing Mobility Demand to Influence Mobility Modes

3 Pillars that will Drive Change in Mobility Behavior Until 2040

Behavioral Changes 1: Population Movement to Suburbs

Behavioral Changes 2: Preference for Active Modes of Travel

City Infrastructure Changes 1: City Interventions

City Infrastructure Changes 2: Mobility Hubs Pilot

Technology Changes 1: Penetration of 4G/5G Technologies

Technology Changes 2: Intelligent ML and AI Technologies for Fleet Management

3. Shared Mobility: Current Business Models

Shared Mobility: Now vs. 2040

City Landscape Changing: 15-minute City

Post-pandemic Mobility Needs of Employees

Top Shared Mobility Business Models and Trends

4. Shared Mobility: Future Business Models

Future Shared Mobility Business Models

Future Shared Mobility Business Models: Timelines

Future Shared Mobility Business Models,

Future Shared Mobility Model 1: Autonomous Shuttles

Future Shared Mobility Model 2: Robotaxis

Future Shared Mobility Model 3: Autonomous Modular Transport

Future Shared Mobility Model 4: eVTOL

Future Shared Mobility Model 5: Maglev

Future Shared Mobility Model 6: Autonomous Micromobility

Future Shared Mobility Model 7: Hyperloop

Future Shared Mobility Model 8: Suborbital Travel

5. Convergence of Mobility Pillars

5 Layers of Convergence

Convergence of Infrastructure

Convergence of Technologies

Convergence of Stakeholders

Convergence of Services through a Super MaaS App

Convergence of Lifestyle Choices and Mobility

6. Vision 2040 City

Vision 2040 of a Future City

Mobility Operating Systems of a Future City

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Standardization of Data Transfer/Sharing Protocols

Growth Opportunity 2: Expansion of Ecosystem to Appeal to Adjacent Stakeholders

Growth Opportunity 3: Ancillary Revenue Streams from AI and VR

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m1lj1k

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets