Global G. Fast Chipset Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027

LONDON, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global G. Fast Chipset is poised to grow over the next decade.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand for ultrafast broadband services, growing impact of national broadband plan (NBP) and higher cost effectiveness of G.Fast chipset in comparison to FTTG.

Based on copper line length, market is segmented into copper-line length of shorter than 100 meters, copper-line length of 100 meters–150 meters, copper-line length of 150 meters–200 meters, copper-line length of 200 meters–250 meters and copper-line length longer than 250 meters.



On the basis of deployment type, market is classified into distribution point units (DPU) and customer-premises equipment (CPE). Based on End User, market is segmented into Enterprise/Commercial and Residential.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Regional Analysis:

North America

- US

- Canada

- Mexico



Europe

- France

- Germany

- Italy

- Spain

- UK

- Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- Australia

- New Zealand

- Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Rest of Middle East



Latin America

- Argentina

- Brazil

- Rest of Latin America



Rest of the World

- South Africa

- Others



