Global G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Industry

The global market for G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) is projected to reach US$3.8 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. Global healthcare systems continue to be inadequate, leaving a lot to be desired. Over 50% of the worldâ€™s population lacks access to essential health services. Low quality healthcare is increasing the burden of disease, morality in addition to pushing up medical costs. COVID-19 is bringing transformational change in the way the world is beginning to prioritize healthcare and drug development. Post pandemic, there will be robust need and demand for the development of new and affordable medicines. The scenario brings good news for G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs), given the fact that over 45% of all drugs work by targeting GPCRs. The most intensively studied class of drug targets, GPCRs represent signal-transducing molecules that transmit signals to cells. They play a key role in converting extracellular stimulus into intracellular responses, and are therefore responsible for all physiological processes. Also referred to as heptahelical receptor or seven-trans membrane receptor, GPCRs consist of a large family of trans-membrane receptor proteins that play a vital role in signal transduction pathways in various physiological processes. Thus, by targeting GPCRs, a number of cellular functions can be controlled. GPCR-based drugs represent around 40% of the total approved drugs available in the market.



In addition, GPCRs that were previously untargeted are fast becoming validated targets, with an average of 3.5 receptors each year. G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) are membrane proteins that are located on the surface of a cell. Human genome comprises of around 30,000 genes, of which around 10% (3,000) genes are found to be drug gable targets. Out of the 3,000 genes, GPCRs are encoded by approximately 800-1,000 genes in the human body, and thus, comprise of the largest cell-surface receptor family. Furthermore, in the GPCR superfamily only around 360 receptors are non-chemosensory/ non-sensory and thus, are identified as validated drug targets, while the remaining are sensory receptors. GPCRs are present only in eukaryotes such as choanoflagellates and yeast, as well as in animals. GPCRs are also called 7TM receptors, 7trans-membrane domain receptors, serpentine receptors, and G-protein linked receptors (GPLR), and heptahelical receptors. The transmembrane domains are linked by 3 extracellular and 3 intracellular loops. The most important feature of GPCRs is that they are expressed at the surface of the cell, and communicate certain specific aspects of the extra-cellular environment to the intra-cellular environment.



Drugs targeting GPCR have superior therapeutic benefits, as they are more active at cell surface receptors. The importance of GPCRs can be put into perspective by the fact that approximately 35% to 40% of all pharmaceutical drugs in the marketplace target G-protein coupled receptors, making it one of the most vital classes of proteins in the genome. G protein?coupled receptors (GPCRs) are important drug targets with about 35% of FDA approved drugs targeting these receptors. GPCRs stimulate cellular responses and signal transduction inside the cell, upon sensing molecules outside. GPCR respond to various agonists, including proteins, neurotransmitters, hormones, amines, and photon. Some of the agonists attach themselves to receptors extra cellular loop, while others penetrate in the trans-membrane region. Upon activation, a conformational change is induced in the receptor, which in turn activates GPCRs and subsequently biochemical signals are transmitted in the cell. Over the past two decades, there has been much research on understanding working of the receptors at the molecular level. There are also many studies ongoing for developing structure based GPCR drug designing, based on discoveries that various ligands are able to bind to same receptor but stimulate association of other effector proteins to varying extents. Such concept of biased agonism as well as functional selectivity have opened up major possibilities for development of more effective drugs with more desired therapeutic impacts, all while preventing harmful side-effects. Already, there have been many illustrations of how such biased GPCR ligands could prove to be useful in treating various diseases. Nonetheless, there is still much to be learnt about the various mechanisms that govern functional selectivity and ligand bias. Growth is forecast to be primarily driven by the increasing interest in GPCR drug targets, superior understanding of GPCR membrane structures, identification, and crystallization of newer structures, development of more powerful and efficient GPCR screening tools and technologies, and successful extrapolation of known structural information to other GPCRs of therapeutic interest. More than 360 endoGPCRs represent the largest and most therapeutically targeted class of membrane receptors in humans. However only 30-40% that have well-defined biological ligands are drug gable at present. The remaining 60-70% hold significant potential for development of new drug therapeutics.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abcam PLC

BD Biosciences

Cisbio Bioassays

DiscoveRx Corporation

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

HD Biosciences (China) Co., Ltd.

MilliporeSigma

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

GPCR: An Introduction II-2

Important Role of GPCRs in Drug Discovery II-3

Popular Types of GPCRs of Therapeutic Interest II-4

Classification of GPCRs II-5

Orphan GPCRs: A Promising Area for Drug Discovery II-5

GPCR Signaling Pathways II-6

Physiological Roles Performed by GPCRs II-6

Outlook II-7

Geographic Market Analysis II-8

Challenges II-9

Competition II-9

Recent Market Activity II-10

World Brands II-11



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-12



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-13

Therapeutic Potential of GPCRs Gains Wide Recognition II-13

Allosteric Modulators and Implication of Allostery in Drug

Discovery II-14

GPCRs Registered as Targets for Approved Drugs with EMBL-

CHEMBL, IUPHAR, and The DrugBank II-15

GPCRs Registered as Targets for Approved Drugs with EMBL-CHEMBL II-15

GPCRs Registered as Targets for Approved Drugs with

International Union of Basic and Clinical Pharmacology (

IUPHAR) II-16

GPCRs Registered as Targets for Approved Drugs with The DrugBank II-17

FDA Approved GPCR Targeting Drugs (Excl. Diagnostic Agents) for

the Period 2015-2019 II-18

Hurdles Faced II-20

Developments in Structural Biology and Receptor Pharmacology

Offer Novel Opportunities to GPCR Drug Discovery II-21

In Silico Approaches Underway for GPCR Drug Screening II-21

Microfluidic Cell Technology Holds Potential II-22

Pipeline GPCR Drug Candidates Widen Prospects II-23

Select GPCR Small Molecule Drugs in Active Clinical Development II-23

GPCR Ligands (Agonist) in Phase III Clinical Development II-25

GPCR Ligands (Antagonist) in Phase III Clinical Development II-27

ION CHANNELS and GPCRs II-28

New Indications to Aid Growth II-28

CRISPR Holds Potential to Speed Up GPCR-based Drug Discovery II-28

GPCR-targeted Drugs and Role in Cancer Treatment II-30

Select FDA Approved Drugs and Antibodies against Various Cancer

Types II-31

Potential GPCR targets for Cancer Treatment II-31

Anti GPCRs Drugs and Antibodies by Clinical Trial Phase II-32

Rising Incidence of Cancer to Drive Drives Opportunities II-33

Exhibit 1: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040 II-33

Exhibit 2: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related

Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018 II-34

GPCRs Evolve as Important Targets for Developing Novel

Therapeutics for Neurodegerative Disorders II-35

Exhibit 3: Number of Individuals Suffering from Alzheimerâ€™s in

the US: 2020 and 2025 II-36

Exhibit 4: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050 II-36

GPCRs: An Important Target for Cardiovascular Drugs II-37

Exhibit 5: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated

Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic

Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others II-38

GPCR Screening and Targeting Technologies II-38



