Segments: Product (Cell Lines, Detection Kits, Cell Culture Reagents, Ligands); Assay Type (cAMP Functional Assays, Calcium Functional Assays, ÃŸ-Arrestin Functional Assays, Radioligand Binding & GTPyS Functional Assays, Internalization Assays, Other Assay Types); Application (Cancer Research, Metabolic Research, Inflammation Research, CNS Research, Respiratory Research, Cardiovascular Research, Other Applications) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Global G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2026

G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) represent signal-transducing molecules that transmit signals to cells. They play a key role in converting extracellular stimulus into intracellular responses, and are therefore responsible for all physiological processes. Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by increased adoption of the receptors in drug discovery. There are right now quite a few drug candidates under preclinical and clinical studies and also a good number of approved drugs, which are driving the need for GPCR assays and screening for drug development. There is also a strongly growing demand for related assays due to growing number of biological drugs, biased agonists and allosteric modulators which target these receptors. Market growth is also anticipated to be driven by increased use of GPCRs for decoding metastasis and growth of tumors and developing effective lines of treatment. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases and such other lifestyle-induced issues also promotes market growth. Additionally, research studies targeting orphan GPCRs are seen as a lucrative area of focus.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period. Cell Lines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Detection Kits segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $296.6 Million by 2026

The G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$296.6 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR. North America is the largest GPCR market currently, owing to factors such as significant investments in cancer studies, increased emphasis on drug discovery and speedy approval of GPCR targeted drugs in the region. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is set to be propelled by burgeoning population, rising incident of cancer, and increasing focus on contract research activities.

Cell Culture Reagents Segment to Reach $601.6 Million by 2026

In the global Cell Culture Reagents segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$370.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$518.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$55.9 Million by the year 2026. More

