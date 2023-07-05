Global G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Strategic Business Report 2023: CRISPR Holds Potential to Speed up GPCR-based Drug Discovery

DUBLIN, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cell Lines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Detection Kits segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$416.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) -

Abcam plc

Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Becton-Dickinson and Company

Eurofins DiscoverX Corporation

HD Biosciences Co., Ltd

Merck KGaA

Perkin Elmer Inc

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

GPCR: An Introduction

Important Role of GPCRs in Drug Discovery

Popular Types of GPCRs of Therapeutic Interest

Classification of GPCRs

Orphan GPCRs: A Promising Area for Drug Discovery

GPCR Signaling Pathways

Physiological Roles Performed by GPCRs

Outlook

Geographic Market Analysis

Challenges

Competition

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Therapeutic Potential of GPCRs Gains Wide Recognition

Allosteric Modulators and Implication of Allostery in Drug Discovery

GPCRs Registered as Targets for Approved Drugs with EMBL-CHEMBL, IUPHAR, and The DrugBank

GPCRs Registered as Targets for Approved Drugs with EMBL-CHEMBL

GPCRs Registered as Targets for Approved Drugs with International Union of Basic and Clinical Pharmacology (IUPHAR)

GPCRs Registered as Targets for Approved Drugs with The DrugBank

FDA Approved GPCR Targeting Drugs (Excl. Diagnostic Agents) for the Period 2015-2019

Hurdles Faced.

Developments in Structural Biology and Receptor Pharmacology Offer Novel Opportunities to GPCR Drug Discovery

In Silico Approaches Underway for GPCR Drug Screening

Microfluidic Cell Technology Holds Potential

Pipeline GPCR Drug Candidates Widen Prospects

Select GPCR Small Molecule Drugs in Active Clinical Development

GPCR Ligands (Agonist) in Phase III Clinical Development

GPCR Ligands (Antagonist) in Phase III Clinical Development

New Indications to Aid Growth

CRISPR Holds Potential to Speed Up GPCR-based Drug Discovery

GPCR-targeted Drugs and Role in Cancer Treatment

Select FDA Approved Drugs and Antibodies against Various Cancer Types

Potential GPCR targets for Cancer Treatment

Anti GPCRs Drugs and Antibodies under Clinical Trials

Rising Incidence of Cancer to Drive Drives Opportunities

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018

GPCRs Evolve as Important targets for developing novel therapeutics for Neurodegerative Disorders

Number of Individuals Suffering from Alzheimer's in the US: 2020 and 2025

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

GPCRs: An Important Target for Cardiovascular Drugs

Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

GPCR Screening and Targeting Technologies

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nebkmj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets