Global G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Strategic Business Report 2023: CRISPR Holds Potential to Speed up GPCR-based Drug Discovery

05 Jul, 2023, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Cell Lines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Detection Kits segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$416.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) -
- Abcam plc
- Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Becton-Dickinson and Company
- Eurofins DiscoverX Corporation
- HD Biosciences Co., Ltd
- Merck KGaA
- Perkin Elmer Inc
- Promega Corporation
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- GPCR: An Introduction
- Important Role of GPCRs in Drug Discovery
- Popular Types of GPCRs of Therapeutic Interest
- Classification of GPCRs
- Orphan GPCRs: A Promising Area for Drug Discovery
- GPCR Signaling Pathways
- Physiological Roles Performed by GPCRs
- Outlook
- Geographic Market Analysis
- Challenges
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Therapeutic Potential of GPCRs Gains Wide Recognition
- Allosteric Modulators and Implication of Allostery in Drug Discovery
- GPCRs Registered as Targets for Approved Drugs with EMBL-CHEMBL, IUPHAR, and The DrugBank
- GPCRs Registered as Targets for Approved Drugs with EMBL-CHEMBL
- GPCRs Registered as Targets for Approved Drugs with International Union of Basic and Clinical Pharmacology (IUPHAR)
- GPCRs Registered as Targets for Approved Drugs with The DrugBank
- FDA Approved GPCR Targeting Drugs (Excl. Diagnostic Agents) for the Period 2015-2019
- Hurdles Faced.
- Developments in Structural Biology and Receptor Pharmacology Offer Novel Opportunities to GPCR Drug Discovery
- In Silico Approaches Underway for GPCR Drug Screening
- Microfluidic Cell Technology Holds Potential
- Pipeline GPCR Drug Candidates Widen Prospects
- Select GPCR Small Molecule Drugs in Active Clinical Development
- GPCR Ligands (Agonist) in Phase III Clinical Development
- GPCR Ligands (Antagonist) in Phase III Clinical Development
- New Indications to Aid Growth
- CRISPR Holds Potential to Speed Up GPCR-based Drug Discovery
- GPCR-targeted Drugs and Role in Cancer Treatment
- Select FDA Approved Drugs and Antibodies against Various Cancer Types
- Potential GPCR targets for Cancer Treatment
- Anti GPCRs Drugs and Antibodies under Clinical Trials
- Rising Incidence of Cancer to Drive Drives Opportunities
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018
- GPCRs Evolve as Important targets for developing novel therapeutics for Neurodegerative Disorders
- Number of Individuals Suffering from Alzheimer's in the US: 2020 and 2025
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- GPCRs: An Important Target for Cardiovascular Drugs
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- GPCR Screening and Targeting Technologies
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
