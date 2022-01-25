Global G Suite Technology Services Market to Grow at a Stupendous 19.7% CAGR by 2032 - Fact.MR Study

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global G Suite technology services market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 19.7% between 2022 and 2032, from USD 449 million in 2022 to USD 2,723 million in 2032.

The increasing cloud migration across industries, as well as a growing emphasis on the use of corporate productivity tools, are projected to fuel the G Suite technology services market. Furthermore, small and medium businesses are implementing cost-effective business solutions and identifying collaboration tools that can help boost staff productivity.

The last ten years have seen a wide range of digital transformations, which has fueled the rise of the G Suite technology services market. The worldwide search for enterprises to build a linked environment has aided market expansion by 1.3X. The availability of dashboards and central control nodes has created new opportunities in the G Suite technology services industry, which is expected to promote market growth.

Businesses and organizations are implementing G Suite technology services to boost corporate productivity while also improving employee happiness. Furthermore, the use of these services creates a smarter, more centralized, and more flexible working environment that is beneficial to employees. All of these variables are expected to boost market demand by about a 2/5th of what it is now.

G Suite technology services are being used by a variety of industries, from food to healthcare, and by both large and small enterprises, to digitalize their workplaces, and this has resulted in higher corporate valuation. In 2017, for example, the introduction of G Suite increased Barry's cocoa business and chocolate value in more than 30 nations.

The market is divided into small and medium businesses and large businesses based on the size of the company. Large businesses now account for 54.6% of global market share. This is due to a higher priority placed on employee happiness, as well as the availability of classroom and virtual training and support services.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 384 Million Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 449 Million Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 2,723 Million Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 19.7%

Key Takeaways:

North America region to contribute over 25.7% of the global G suite technology services market share.

region to contribute over 25.7% of the global G suite technology services market share. By end-use industry, the retail segment to account for 18.6% of the global market share.

By organization size, small and medium enterprises is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% by 2032.

Growth Drivers:

The G suite technology services market is predicted to grow as a result of ongoing industrial transformations such as cloud migration, digitalization, and the adoption of cognitive AI solutions at premises.

Competitive Landscape:

Since there are so many local and regional companies, the worldwide G Suite technology services market is highly fragmented and competitive. Key players use a variety of marketing techniques, including mergers & acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Leading organizations also use new product creation as a strategic way to expand their market presence among consumers. As a result of these measures, advanced G Suite technology services have been implemented.

In 2021, Google Inc. declared that everyone will be able to use its G Suite workspace. Consumers with free Google accounts will be included as well, allowing for user collaboration. It also launched Google Workspace Individual, a subscription version aimed for small business owners that offers enhanced features.

SADA Systems, a business and technology consulting firm, got the Google Cloud Reseller Partner of the Year Award in 2020. In the Google Cloud partner ecosystem, SADA provides a variety of Google Cloud Services such as cloud platform migration, enterprise consulting, workplace transformation, transition and change management, and more. This award has been given to SADA for the past three years in a row.

Key Players in the G Suite Technology Services Market Include:

Google Inc.

Agosto Inc.

Capgemini SE

Maven Wave Partners LLC

Perpetual West Inc.

SADA Systems

Coolhead Tech

Cloudypedia

Dito LLC

BlueRange Technology

More Valuable Insights on G Suite Technology Services Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the G suite technology services market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global G suite technology services market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Service Type :

Advisory Services



Migration Services



Change Management Services



Training & Support Services



Integration Services



Design & Deployment

By Organization Size :

Small & Medium Enterprises



Large Enterprises

By End-Use Industry :

Retail Industry



Manufacturing Industry



IT & Telecom Industry



Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry



Government Industry



BFSI Industry



Education Industry



Real Estate & Construction Industry



Transportation and Logistics Industry



Media and Advertising Industry

By Region :

North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia



Oceania



MEA

Key Questions Covered in G Suite Technology Services Market Report

The report offers insight into the G suite technology services market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for G suite technology services market between 2022 and 2032.

G suite technology services market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

G suite technology services market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

