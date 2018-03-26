Global GABA Receptor Agonist Drug Market 2024 - Sales of Propofol is Expected to Reach US$ 6 Billion and Baclofen will Collect More than US$ 400 Million

Global GABA Receptor Agonist Drug Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2024 Report Highlights:

The brain is indeed the vital organ of the body designated as the coordinating center of sensations, intellectual and nervous activities through various chemicals and receptors. Thus any dysregulation in the levels of chemicals or receptors can result in development of Central Nervous System Disorders. One of such component is Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) which is an inhibitory neurotransmitter present in the brain has been found to be dominantly involved in developing central nervous system disorders.



Dysregulation of GABA can result in neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's Disease; Psychiatric Disorders like Epilepsy, Depression, Anxiety, Sleep Disorders, ADHD, Alcoholism etc. All these diseases have been found to be developed by inappropriate levels and functioning of GABA. Lack of studies related to these conditions has resulted in highly unmet medical needs of this group of population.



Recent innovations in science and technology have aided better management of complicated diseases with better understanding of affected target of the brain and thus developing highly effective therapies which specifically treat the neurological and psychological diseases from their root cause rather than decreasing the symptoms of the disease. Increasing demand of therapies for these conditions and research findings about GABA has led to the development of a new class of therapeutics called GABA receptors which have been found to be highly effective for a wide range of neurological and psychological disorders.



Continuous increase in all of the above mentioned indications also leads to a significant decrease in the productivity affecting the global economy. This scenario alarmed the academia, healthcare and pharmaceutical industry to shift their focus towards this group of disorders. Cumulative efforts of these industries have led to the development and commercialization of more than 20 therapeutics in the market; collecting high revenues owing to increasing awareness and concern regarding neurological disorders.



Increasing ageing population and growing incidences of neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease in older population will drive the market for GABA receptors in the coming future. Moreover, increase in the prevalence of risk factors (such as diabetes), and lifestyle changes (such as alcohol consumption) also increase the chances of developing a mental disorder in adult and older group of population. Moreover psychological disorders like ADHD, anxiety and depression are occurring at an increasing rate in younger population which will again drive the global market for GABA receptors due to increasing needs to manage these disorders. Additionally, lack of effective treatment options in the market indicates a progressive growth and consumer acceptance for global GABA receptor Market.



However, low awareness regarding treatment of mental disorders, in developing nations like India; Russia; Brazil etc. is still a major challenge for the market growth. However, increased surveys, studies and awareness programs will surely aid in coping up with current challenges of GABA receptor market growth in these regions. Therefore, developing regions show highly opportunistic market for GABA receptors due to high prevalence of the disorders in these regions.



Increased funding by government and private organizations across emerging economies for treatment of neurological disorders is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market growth. Global GABA receptor market is growing at an impressive 6 CAGR with growing sales of major drugs in the market such as Baclofen and Propofol. Sales of Propofol is expected to reach US$ 6 Billion and Baclofen will collect more than US$ 400 Million for the developer pharmaceutical company in 2024. Additionally, exponential increase in the incidences of neurodegenerative, psychiatric and psychological disorders is going to fuel Global GABA receptor market in the coming future.



The Global Market for GABA receptors was analysed by studying the target patient base in major regions of the world, increasing awareness about the indications and current and future sales of various GABA receptors. Additionally, the report includes price and dosage analysis, treatment costs of the GABA receptors market products. Our research suggests that GABA Receptors have a highly progressive market with several promising products in the pipeline and increasing acceptance by consumers and end users.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Prologue to (Gamma Amino Butyric Acid) GABA

1.1 Gamma - Amino Butyric Acid (GABA) - Chief Inhibitory Neurotransmitter of the Central Nervous System

1.2 GABA Receptors & Their Importance

1.3 GABA Receptor - Role & it's Working Mechanism



2. Major Classes of GABA Receptor Therapeutics

2.1 GABA Receptor Agonist (Activators)

2.2 GABA Receptor Antagonist (Inhibitors)



3. GABA Receptor Market Segmentation by Type

3.1 GABAA

3.2 GABAB



4. Global GABA Drugs Market Analysis by Dosage & Price

4.1 Gabapentin (Gralise, Neurontin, Gabarone, Fanatrex)

4.1.1 Horizant (Gabapentin Enacarbil)

4.1.2 Regnite (Gabapentin Enacarbil,Japan)

4.1.3 Solzira (Gabapentin Enacbril)

4.1.4 Gralise (Gabapentin Enacbril)

4.2 Zolpidem

4.2.1 Ambien & Ambien CR ( Zolpidem Tartrate)

4.2.2 Edluar

4.2.3 Intermezzo

4.2.1 Zolpimist

4.3 Other Marketed GABA Receptor Therapeutics - Dosage & Price Analysis

4.3.1 Diastat AcuDial (Diazepam)

4.3.2 Campral EC (Acamprosate)

4.3.3 Stiripentol (Diacomit)

4.3.4 Gamibetal (GABOB)

4.3.5 Loreclezole

4.3.6 Lunesta(Eszopiclone)

4.3.7 Piacmilon

4.3.8 Onfi(Clobazam)

4.3.9 Gabrene (Progabide)

4.3.10 Diprivan (Propofol)

4.3.11 Regtect

4.3.12 Sonata Oral (Zaleplon, Starnoc, Andate)

4.3.13 Topamax Migraine



5. Promising GABA Receptor Agonist Therapeutics

5.1 Bamaluzole

5.2 Phenibut

5.3 Baclofen

5.4 Gaboxadol

5.5 Klonopin (clonazepam)

5.6 Tiagbine

5.7 GABA as Food Supplement



6. Global - Trends and Market Dynamics of GABA Receptor Agonist

6.1 Entry of Promising Therapeutics into the GABA Market Segment

6.2 Increasing Opportunities in Psychological Disorders Market



7. GABA Receptor Agonist Market Analysis by Indication

7.1 Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

7.2 Psychiatric Disorders & Depression

7.3 Alzheimer

7.4 Epilepsy & Seizure

7.5 Anxiety & Sleep Disorders

7.6 Obesity & Alcoholism



8. GABA Receptor Market Analysis by Region

8.1 US

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Rest of the World



9. GABA Receptor Agonist Market Driving Parameters

9.1 Increasing Prevalence of GABA Related Disorders

9.2 Increase in Research & Development

9.3 Presence of Robust Clinical Pipeline



10. GABA Receptor Agonist Market Challenges

10.1 Scientific & Technical Limitations

10.2 Limited Research in GABA Therapeutics Segment & Cost Factor

10.3 Lack of Awareness & Low Market Penetration of GABA Receptor Agonist

10.4 Unregulated Market & Stringent FDA Regulations



11. Global GABA Receptor Agonist Market Future Forecast



12. Global GABA Receptor Agonists Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

12.1 Global GABA Receptor Agonists Pipeline Overview

12.2 Unknown

12.3 Research

12.4 Preclinical

12.5 Clinical

12.6 Phase-I

12.7 Phase-II

12.8 Phase-III

12.9 Preregistration



13. Marketed GABA Receptor Agonists Clinical Insight by Company & Indication



14. Competitive Analysis

14.1 Advicenne

14.2 AstraZeneca

14.3 Athena Drug Delivery Solutions

14.4 Biocodex

14.5 Elan Corporation

14.6 Eli Lilly & Company

14.7 H.LundBeck

14.8 GlaxoSmithKline

14.9 NovaDel Pharma

14.10 Novartis

14.11 OVATION Pharmaceuticals

14.12 Osmotica Pharmaceutical

14.13 Pfizer

14.14 sanofi-aventis

14.15 VIVUS

14.16 XenoPort



