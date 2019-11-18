NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Gallium Nitride Market Anticipated to Reach $461.0 million by 2029

• What was the size of the global gallium nitride market, in terms of value in 2018, and how is it expected to grow across the forecast period of 2019-2019?

• At what compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is the gallium nitride market expected to grow from 2019 to 2029?

• What is the year-on-year growth rate at which the gallium nitride market is expected to across the forecast period 2019-2019?

• What are the different substrates of gallium nitride and their growth pattern in terms of value in different regions and countries from 2019 to 2029?

• What are the major applications and sub-applications for gallium nitride, globally, in terms of revenue generation from 2019 to 2029?

• Which are the major regions and countries that provide growth opportunities for the gallium nitride market during the forecast period?

• Which are the leading applications across the different regions in terms of value from 2019 to 2029?

• What is the competitive strength of the key players in the gallium nitride market based on their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?



Global Gallium Nitride Market Forecast, 2019-2029



The global gallium nitride market was valued at $53.3 million in 2018 and is expected to account for a market value of $461.0 million by the end of 2029. The significant demand for gallium nitride is generated from industries which require unique material and electronic properties. Gallium nitride has high bandgap which makes it highly exceptional as compared to its counterparts.



Expert Quote



"The use of gallium nitride devices will significantly help in solving critical power system challenges, also sufficing the demand for energy efficient technologies. The growth of the gallium nitride market is expected to pick up pace with the increasing growth of industries such as automotive, telecom, and military and defense, among others."



Scope of the Global Gallium Nitride Market



The global gallium nitride market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the different gallium nitride-based substrates, its applications, and its value and estimation, among others. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the gallium nitride industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and funding scenario, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The global gallium nitride report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by application, substrate, and region.



Market Segmentation



The global gallium nitride market on the basis of substrate type is segmented into GaN-on-Si, GaN-on-SiC, GaN-on-Sapphire, and others. The GaN-on-Si segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period in the global gallium nitride market.



The global gallium nitride market, by application, is segmented into RF devices, power electronics, and optoelectronics.The segments are further sub segmented into various sub applications.



RF devices segment dominated the global gallium nitride market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance through the forecast period.



On the basis of region, the global gallium nitride market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.The regions are further sub segmented into countries.



Data for each of these countries is provided by application.



Key Companies in the Global Gallium Nitride Market



The companies profiled in the report are Sciocs Co., Ltd, Nitride Semiconductors Co., Ltd., EpiGaN, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, IQE PLC, Cree, Inc., Powdec K.K., Furukawa Co., Ltd., Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd., DOWA Electronic Materials Co., Ltd., Dongguan Sino NitrideSemiconductor Co., Ltd., American Elements, LumiGNtech Co., Ltd., and Shanghai Famous Trade Co., Ltd.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Netherlands

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Taiwan

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South America



