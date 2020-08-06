Global Gambling Industry
Global Gambling Market to Reach $647.9 Billion by 2027
Aug 06, 2020, 09:10 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gambling estimated at US$443.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$647.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Lottery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.9% CAGR and reach US$209.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Casino segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $119 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR
The Gambling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$119 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$158.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Betting Segment to Record 8.5% CAGR
In the global Betting segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$64.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$108.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$94.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- 1xbet (Exinvest Limited)
- Holdings PLC
- AsianLogic Limited
- Bet365 Group
- bet-at-home.com AG
- Betsson AB
- Betway Limited
- BML Group Ltd. (Casinoeuro)
- Caesars Interactive Entertainment, Inc.
- Camelot Group
- Casino Cosmopol
- Casumo Services Limited
- Co-Gaming Ltd. (Casinostugan)
- Co-Gaming Ltd. (Comeon)
- Folkeautomaten
- Funstage Spielewebseitenbetriebsges.m.b.H
- Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.
- Genting Berhad
- GVC Holdings PLC (Isle of Man)
- Jackpotjoy Plc
- Kindred Group plc
- Las Vegas Sands Corporation
- LeoVegas AB
- MGM Resorts International
- Mobilbet
- Mr Green Limited
- mybet Holding SE
- NorgesAutomaten
- Norsk Tipping AS
- OnlineCasino Deutschland AG
- Osterreichische Lotterien Gesellschaft mbH (Win2day)
- Paddy Power Betfair
- Pinnacle (Curacao)
- Playtech PLC (Isle of Man)
- Rank Group Plc
- SJM Holdings Ltd.
- Sportech PLC
- Svenska Spel AB
- The Stars Group
- Vera & John
- William Hill PLC
- Wynn Resorts Limited
