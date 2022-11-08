Global Gambling Market Report 2022: Cloud Gaming & Bitcoin Implementation to Shape Sector Moving Forward

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gambling Market: Analysis By Product Type (Casino, Lotteries, Gaming Machines, Betting, and Others), By Platform (Landbased, Computer and Mobile), By Region Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rise in adoption of online gambling via mobile and computers coupled with growing adoption of digital and mobile payments which has made payment procedures easier for users and online players, would impact demand for gambling market in the coming years. The gambling market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.94%, during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type: The report splits the global gambling market into five components: Casino, Lotteries, Gambling Machines, Betting and Other. Casino segment held around 35% of the market share in 2021. Numerous countries gradually looking to make gambling through casinos a legal activity by bringing under the tax umbrella is one of the major factors that encouraged casino in gambling industry.

By Platform: According to the report, the global gambling market is segregated into three algorithms: Landbased, Computer and Mobile. Landbased segment accounted for 85% in the gambling market in 2021, due to the new regulatory acts adopted by many countries paved favorable conditions for the growth of landbased gambling market.

By Region: According to this report, the global gambling market can be divided into four major regions: Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India and Rest of Asia Pacific ), North America (The US, Canada and Mexico ), Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Spain and Rest of Europe ) and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific gambling market enjoyed the market share of around 38% in 2021, primarily owing to an increase in the growth of the urban living standards along with an increase in the growth luxurious gaming options.

( , , and Rest of ), (The US, and ), ( , UK, , , and Rest of ) and Rest of the World. The gambling market enjoyed the market share of around 38% in 2021, primarily owing to an increase in the growth of the urban living standards along with an increase in the growth luxurious gaming options. While the China gambling market held the maximum share in the Asia Pacific market as in general, gambling in China is illegal. Residents of the country can try only one gambling activity, the operator of which is the state itself - the lottery. As for other activities, involving betting, they are held in two gambling zones - Hong Kong and Macau .

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Budding Internet Penetration

Hiking Penetration of Smart Devices

Growing Global Population

Improving Spending Capability Globally

Legalization of Gambling

Challenges

Lack of Internet Connectivity in Developing Countries

Negative Perceptions on Gambling

Market Trends

Potential of Augmented Reality (AR) Technology in Online Gambling

Emergence of Bitcoin Gambling

Gambling Cloud Gaming

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Market Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19



6. Market Dynamics



7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

International Game Technology Plc. (IGT)

Flutter Entertainment plc.

Light & Wonder, Inc. (Formerly Known As Scientific Games Corporation)

Galaxy Entertainment Group

Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

888 Holdings

MGM Resorts International

Wynn Resorts

Entain Plc.

Evolution Gaming Group

Draftkings Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qdz1zg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets