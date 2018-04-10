Global Games Market (by Device: Smartphone, Tablet, Console, PC Browser & Boxed/Downloaded PC), Regional & 25 Companies Gaming Revenue Analysis - Key Trends and Forecast to 2025

LONDON, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global games market is expected to grow with a double digit CAGR during the period 2018 - 2025. The factors such as increasing penetration of internet, growing adoption of PCs and smartphones, continuous advancements in technologies, emergence of virtual reality (VR) and powerful marketing strategies adopted by the game developers are the major drivers for the global gaming market. However, the issues such as piracy, laws and regulations, and concerns relating to fraud during gaming transactions are expected to hamper market growth.



https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5371560



Global Games Market & Forecast - By Device

• On the basis of device, Smartphone captures largest share of the gaming market. The segment also has the most number of gamers.

• Console is the second largest segment of the gaming market.

• It is anticipated that the boxed/downloaded PC gaming market will tumble down during the forecasting period.

• Tablet captured around 10% share of the total gaming market.

• PC browser accounted for least share of the total gaming market.



Global Games Market, Number of Gamers & Forecast - By Region

• On regional basis, The Asia Pacific region dominated the global gaming market in 2017.

• North America is the second largest region for gaming, taking nearly 25% share of the market in 2017, being closely followed by EMEA.

• Latin America captured least share of the global gaming market.

• China, United States and Japan are the top three markets for games.

• In European region, Germany is the top market for games, being followed by United Kingdom and France.

• South Korea is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of gaming market.



Global Games Market - 25 Companies Gaming Revenues Analysis

• In terms of company, Tencent has emerged as the biggest player in the global gaming market.

• Sony captured second highest share of the global gaming market in 2017.

• It is anticipated that Activision Blizzard and Microsoft will account for over 8% individual share of the global gaming market by 2025.

• In 2017, NetEase captured around 5% share of the global gaming market.

• Electronic Arts (EA) introduced women soccer players for the first time in 2016 in its FIFA series to attract female gamers around the world.



iGATE RESEARCH report titled "Global Games Market (by Device: Smartphone, Tablet, Console, PC Browser & Boxed/Downloaded PC), Regional & 25 Companies Gaming Revenue Analysis - Key Trends and Forecast to 2025" provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Global Gaming Industry.



This 218 Page report with 147 Figures and 10 Tables has been analyzed from 10 viewpoints:

1. Global Games Market & Forecast (2013 - 2025)

2. Global Gamers Number & Forecast (2013 - 2025)

3. Global Games Market Share & Forecast - By Device, Region, Country & Company (2013 - 2025)

4. Global Gamers Number Share & Forecast - By Region (2013 - 2025)

5. Global Games Market & Forecast - By Device (2013 - 2025)

6. Global Games Market, Number of Gamers & Forecast - By Region (2013 - 2025)

7. Global Games Market & Forecast - By Country (2014 - 2025)

8. Global Games Market - 25 Companies Gaming Revenues Analysis (2014 - 2025)

9. Global Gaming Industry: Key Trends

10. Global Games Market - Driving Factors & Challenges



Global Games Market & Forecast - By Device (2013 - 2025)

1. Smartphone

2. Tablet

3. Console

4. Browser PC (Casual Web Games)

5. Boxed/Downloaded PC (PC/MMO)



Global Games Market & Forecast - Regional Analysis (2014 - 2025)

1. North America

• United States

• Canada

2. Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• Republic of Korea

• Australia

• Taiwan

• Indonesia

• India

• Thailand

• Rest of Asia Pacific

3. Europe, Middle East & Africa

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Russia

• Czech Republic

• Turkey

• Saudi Arabia

• Ukraine

• Poland

• Romania

• Egypt

• Iran

• UAE

• Rest of EMEA

4. Latin America

• Mexico

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Columbia

• Venezuela

• Rest of Latin America



Global Games Market - 25 Companies Gaming Revenues Analysis (2014 - 2025)

1. Tencent

2. Sony

3. Activision Blizzard

4. Microsoft

5. Apple

6. Electronic Arts (EA)

7. NetEase

8. Google

9. Bandai Namco

10. Nintendo

11. Square Enix

12. Warner Bros

13. Ubisoft

14. TakeTwo Interactive

15. Nexon

16. Mixi

17. Netmarble

18. Cyber Agent

19. GungHo Entertainment

20. DeNA

21. NCSoft

22. Konami

23. Sega Sammy Holdings (formerly just Sega)

24. Zynga

25. Others



