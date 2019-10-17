DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gaming Almanac - 2019 edition" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From a synopsis of each jurisdiction's gaming activities to details on the participating properties and property owners, the Global Gaming Almanac provides a complete and well-organized overview of the gambling market in every country outside the U.S. and Canada.



The Almanac describes each segment of the gaming industry including casino and card room gaming, race wagering, sports betting, commercial bingo, lotteries, charitable gaming, and online gaming. Annual financial statistics are provided in charts and tables along with the historic and current regulatory environment in each jurisdiction, an overview of pending legislation, and major trends. Counts and distribution of gaming properties, devices and tables are given along with profiles of properties, owners and regulatory agencies.



The Almanac will help you gather international market data to support your business plan, analyze local and foreign competitors, and monitor global trends.As an added bonus, the Almanac appendix provides country-by-country Consumer Price Index (CPI) tables and currency conversion information.

Covers every world gaming jurisdiction with market summaries, financial data, statistics and profiles of properties, owners and regulators.

Provides market, financial, legal, and regulatory information about land-based and online gambling in 280+ regions and jurisdictions around the globe.

Will help you gather world market data to support your business plan, analyze local and foreign competitors, and monitor global trends.

Coverage of nearly 300 international gaming jurisdictions

Gaming property counts

Device and table counts and distribution

7,000 international property profiles

Over 900 property owner profiles

700 regulatory agencies

2014-2017 gaming revenue data by gaming type per country (available for some jurisdictions)

2014-2017 year-over-year gaming revenue growth (available for some jurisdictions)

Annual taxes collected from gaming activities (available for some jurisdictions)

Financial data provided in local currencies and in U.S. Dollars

The Global Gaming Almanac Online Subscription additionally contains:

Global gaming interactive analysis tool with location and statistical data for all gaming properties outside the U.S. and Canada . Use the analyzer tool for custom gaming property marketplace analysis by geographic area and by type of gaming facility.

. Use the analyzer tool for custom gaming property marketplace analysis by geographic area and by type of gaming facility. Interactive global gaming property maps displaying the locations of every gaming property outside the U.S. and Canada .

. More than 1,900 annual reports covering international (non U.S. and Canadian) gaming businesses that publish their financial results.

Global regulatory agency and commission directory with contact data for 700 regulatory agencies and commissions around the world (outside the US and Canada ) with website and e-mail addresses, agency or commission contact names and titles.

) with website and e-mail addresses, agency or commission contact names and titles. Online access to the current printed Almanac and prior ten editions of the Almanac in searchable electronic format

The CD version of Global Gaming Almanac contains the complete contents of the printed Almanacs in PDF format along with all items described above with the exception of interactive property maps and the market analyzer tool.

1. Preface



2. Overview of Gaming Worldwide



3. Gaming in Africa

4. Gaming in Asia and the Middle East

5. Gaming in the Caribbean

6. Gaming in Central and South America

7. Gaming in Europe

8. Gaming in North America

9. Gaming in Oceania

10. Gaming on Cruise Ships



11. Gaming Property Owners



12. Gaming Properties Ranked by Size

Gaming Machines

Table Games

Poker Tables

Bingo Seats

Gaming Positions

Hotel Rooms

13. Gaming Properties Grouped by Property Type

Planned

Under Construction

Racinos

Dog Tracks

Horse Tracks

Casino Cruises

Cruise Ships

14. Appendix A: Assumptions and Methodology

