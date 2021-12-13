Global Gaming Chair Market Analysis 2021-2025: Growth of eSports Tournaments Creates Opportunites

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gaming Chair Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gaming chair market is poised to grow by $130.77 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period. The report on the gaming chair market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health-related benefits of using gaming chairs and the growing PC gaming and gaming console market.



The gaming chair market analysis includes type and price segments and geographic landscape.



The gaming chair market is segmented as below:

By Type

table

hybrid

platform

By Market Landscape

mid-range

low-range

high-range

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the growing number of eSports tournaments as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming chair market growth during the next few years.



The report on the gaming chair market covers the following areas:

Gaming chair market sizing

Gaming chair market forecast

Gaming chair market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gaming chair market vendors that include AKRacing America Inc., Arozzi North America, Corsair Gaming Inc., DXRacer USA LLC., GT Omega Racing Ltd., Impakt SA, NOBLECHAIRS, Raidmax, Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., and ThunderX3.

Also, the gaming chair market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: "The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing number of eSports tournaments."



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the health-related benefits of using gaming chairs.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Table - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Platform - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Price

Market segments

Comparison by Price

Mid-range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Low-range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

High-range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Price

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AKRacing America Inc.

Arozzi North America

Corsair Gaming Inc.

DXRacer USA LLC.

LLC. GT Omega Racing Ltd.

Impakt SA

NOBLECHAIRS

Raidmax

Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd.

ThunderX3

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xs6x3f

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

