Global Gaming Connected Consumer Survey 2021: Gamers' Multi-device and Content Usage and Spend - Australia, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UK, USA

Gamers spend significantly more on telecoms and media services than non-gamers, and are much more engaged. This report presents data on gamers' multi-device and content usage and spend, and describes how gaming activity can be used to predict spending and churn for telecoms services.

The survey was conducted in association with Dynata between August and September 2020. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the internet-using population in Europe, developed Asia-Pacific and the USA. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There was a minimum of 1000 respondents per country.

This report focuses on aspects of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to digital gaming. It presents data on gamers' multi-device and content usage and spend, and describes how gaming activity can be used to predict spending and churn for telecoms services. The appendix includes country-, operator- and demographic-level results.

new consumer insights derived from 12 000 respondents in 12 different countries

detailed information about consumers' gaming habits and how this relates to their use of telecoms services

a segmentation of users' gaming behaviour and an analysis of how this affects aspects of their churn and willingness to pay for OTT video services

a detailed appendix with country- and operator-level data related to gaming behaviour.

How can telecoms operators use insights from consumers' gaming behaviour to their benefit?

How can the gaming market be segmented?

How does gaming activity affect consumers' willingness to pay for 5G?

How does consumers' gaming activity relate to their satisfaction with core telecoms services?

How do consumers pay for games and gaming services?

How might aggregation strategies work for gaming services?

Operators' strategy and business development executives that wish to better understand how gamers engage with telecoms services and brands.

Software vendors looking to establish aggregation strategies or MEC propositions that support cloud gaming.

Sales and partnership leads within gaming platform providers and studios that are looking to establish or develop partnerships with telecoms operators.

Australia

France

Germany

Italy

New Zealand

Poland

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Turkey

UK

USA

