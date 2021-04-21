Global Gaming Headset Market 2020-2024 |Technavio

Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Technological developments and product innovation are the prime factors driving the growth of the gaming headset market. The market players can use these drivers to achieve growth opportunities. However, factors such as the easy availability of counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To recover from post COVID19 impact, vendors should maintain their positions in the slow-growing segments and simultaneously focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments.

51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for gaming headsets in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The gaming headset market growth in the APAC region can be attributed to the factors such as the growing gaming market in emerging countries such as India, Taiwan, and Indonesia.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

The gaming headset market is segmented by technology (wired gaming headsets and wireless gaming headsets), product (PC gaming headsets and console gaming headsets), distribution channel (offline and online), geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The gaming headset market share growth by the wired gaming headsets segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the wireless gaming headsets segment. However, the advantage of wired headsets is that they have a faster response and less input lag. Since the games are now played at a professional level, hardcore gamers do not want to compromise on this aspect.

The gaming headset market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation to compete in the market.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Growth in global e-sports market

Technological developments and product innovation

Sophisticated techniques in gaming

Market Challenges

Easy availability of counterfeit products

Increasing sales of smartphones and tablets

Price premium associated with gaming specific headsets

Future Trends

Technological trends

Reduction in size of wireless headsets

Improved wireless connectivity

Companies Mentioned

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Audio-Technica US Inc.

Corsair Components Inc.

Creative Technology Ltd.

Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

Logitech International SA

Mad Catz Global Ltd.

Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG

SteelSeries ApS

Turtle Beach Corp

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

