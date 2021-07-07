Global Gaming Market Growth in Interactive Home Entertainment Industry | Technavio

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

The report on the gaming market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the integration of blockchain technology.

The gaming market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing emergence of cloud gaming as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The gaming market covers the following areas:

Gaming Market Sizing

Gaming Market Forecast

Gaming Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

CyberAgent Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NetEase Inc.

Sony Corp.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. The Walt Disney Co.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Casual gaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Professional gaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Device

Market segments

Comparison by Device

Mobile gaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Console gaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

PC gaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Device

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

