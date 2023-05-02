Global Gaming Market Report 2023: Increasing Proliferation of Mobile Phones is Expected to Propel Growth

DUBLIN, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gaming Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gaming market is expected to grow from $229.39 billion in 2022 to $252.10 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The gaming market is expected to grow to $401.32 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.3%.The global gaming market is expected to grow from $229.39 billion in 2022 to $252.10 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The gaming market is expected to grow to $401.32 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.3%.

Major players in the gaming market are Microsoft Corporation, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Rovio Entertainment Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Electronic Arts Inc. , Sony Group Corporation , Activision Blizzard Inc., Ubisoft Entertainment S.A., Capcom Co. Ltd., Epic Games Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Jam City Inc., Kunlun Wanwei Technology Co. Ltd., NetEase Inc., Niantic Inc., and Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.

Gaming refers to the practice of playing games designed to educate something or assist in the resolution of a problem, as in combat or corporate setting.



The main types of gaming are action, shooter, role-playing, sports, and other game types. Action is used for any game in which the player overcomes obstacles using physical techniques such as precision aim and rapid reaction times. These games can be played with various devices such as consoles, mobile, and computers and can be purchased by box/CD game purchase, in-app purchase, shareware, freeware, and others through online, and offline platforms.



Technological advancement is a key trend in the gaming market. Major market players are utilizing cutting-edge technologies to maintain their place in the gaming industry. For instance, in September 2020, Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, a Japanese-based video game and digital entertainment company, launched PlayStation 5, a highly anticipated next-generation gaming system. SIE also announced new PS5TM game upgrades, including Final Fantasy XVI, Fortnite, Hogwarts Legacy, and a new God of War title. Both PS5 variants feature the same unique processor with integrated CPU and GPU for 4K graphics, along with the same ultra-high speed SSD with integrated I/O for lightning-fast loading.



In February 2022, Tencent Holdings Ltd., a Chinese-based internet and technology company, acquired 1C Entertainment for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, 1CE's vision and enthusiasm are supported by a prominent global gaming firm and honoured by the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to engage with Tencent and the other great creative minds that are part of its worldwide ecosystem. 1C Entertainment is a Polish business that provides services for video game creators and game production and distribution.



The increasing proliferation of mobile phones is expected to propel the growth of the gaming market going forward. A mobile phone is a portable electronic gadget with a cellular network connection. Mobile phones help the gaming market to grow by providing boosters for enhanced performance, better display, and top-end specifications.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the gaming market in 2022. The regions covered in the gaming market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the Gaming market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Gaming Market Characteristics



3. Gaming Market Trends And Strategies



4. Gaming Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Gaming Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Gaming Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Gaming Market



5. Gaming Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Gaming Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Gaming Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Gaming Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Gaming Market, Segmentation By Game Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Action

Shooter

Role-Playing

Sports

Other Game Types

6.2. Global Gaming Market, Segmentation By Device, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Console

Mobile

Computer

6.3. Global Gaming Market, Segmentation By Purchase Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Box/CD Game Purchase

In-App Purchase Based

Shareware

Freeware

Other Purchase Types

6.4. Global Gaming Market, Segmentation By Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Online

Offline

7. Gaming Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Gaming Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Gaming Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

