Global Gaming Market to 2027 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts

DUBLIN, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gaming Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global gaming market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global gaming market to grow with a CAGR of 19.70% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The study on gaming market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on gaming market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global gaming market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global gaming market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Growing number of gamers

Rising internet penetration

2) Restraints

High cost of technology and games

3) Opportunities

Growing scope of cloud gaming

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the gaming market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the gaming market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global gaming market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

3. Global Gaming Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Gaming Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Age Group

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Gaming Mode

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Platform Type

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Revenue Stream

3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Gaming Market



4. Gaming Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Gaming Market by Age Group

5.1. Child

5.2. Adult



6. Global Gaming Market by Gaming Mode

6.1. Offline

6.2. Online



7. Global Gaming Market by Platform Type

7.1. Mobile and Tablets

7.2. PC and Laptop

7.3. Console



8. Global Gaming Market by Revenue Stream

8.1. Game

8.2. Sponsorship

8.3. In-game Purchase

8.4. Advertising



9. Global Gaming Market by Region 2021-2027



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Gaming Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. Sony Corporation

10.2.2. Tencent Holdings Ltd.,

10.2.3. Nintendo Co., Ltd.

10.2.4. Microsoft Corporation

10.2.5. Electronic Arts Inc.

10.2.6. Google

10.2.7. Valve Corporation

10.2.8. Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

10.2.9. Ubisoft Entertainment SA

10.2.10. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kirgeh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets