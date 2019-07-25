Global Gaming Markets to 2023 - Potential of Augment Reality (AR) Technology in Online Gambling

DUBLIN, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gaming Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Gaming Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023) provides an in-depth analysis of the global gaming market by value, segments and growth. The report also consist of analysis of gaming market by value and segments in regions such as Americas and Europe.



Under competitive landscape, different players in the gaming market have been compared on the basis of revenue generated and market capitalization.



The gaming industry is a term interchangeably used for gambling industry. The term gaming is more preferred by companies operating within the gambling market. As for them it sounds sort of more legal to be known as a gaming company instead of a gambling company. Gambling is defined as any game or activity in the which a particular player risk his/ her money in the expectation of winning more money.



The global gaming market can be segmented on the basis of Product Type and Platform Type type. The market can be bifurcated into casinos, lotteries, gaming machines, betting and bingo on the basis of Platform Type type. On the basis of Platform Type the market can be sub segmented into land based and online categories.



The global gaming market is forecasted to showcase positive growth through the forecast period (2019-2023). The market growth is estimated to supported by various growth drivers such as increasing spending capability, legalization of gambling in countries such as US, rising penetration of smart devices, hike in internet penetration, and overall increase in global population especially within those lying in between the ages of 20-64 years.



The market is also confronted by some challenges such as the negative perceptions surrounding the gaming/ gambling market and lack of internet connectivity in developing countries. Emergence of bitcoins, growing number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), use of augmented reality to enhance gaming experience and cloud gaming are some of the major trends existing in the market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global gaming market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



International Games Technology Plc., Paddy Power Betfair Plc, Scientific Games Corporation and The Stars Group are some of the key players operating in the global gaming market whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the companies are provided



