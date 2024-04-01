Global Gaming Peripherals Market Set to Double by 2030, Reaching US$16.6 Billion

DUBLIN, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gaming Peripherals - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Gaming Peripherals estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Gaming Headsets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Gaming Keyboards segment is estimated at 7.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Gaming Peripherals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 7.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Growing Demand for Interactive and Immersive Gaming Experiences Fuel Market Growth

Increasing Popularity of e-Sports and Hard Core Games Further Demand for Advanced Peripherals

High-Speed Internet Connectivity Increases User Engagement with Games, Propels Demand for Peripherals

Growing Number of Homes With High Speed Fiber Optic Internet Means More Households Will be Hooked Onto More Graphically Demanding Gaming Industry

Sustained Popularity of Console Gaming Bodes Well for the Market

On-Demand Gaming as a Service (GaaS) Spurs Opportunities for Gaming Peripherals

Expanding AR/VR Games Sector to Drive Demand for Advanced and High-Performance Peripherals

How Will the Emerging Metaverse Gaming Influence Gaming Peripherals Market?

Select Hardware Devices Designed for Enhanced Metaverse Gaming Experience

Gaming to the Remain the Largest Application Area for Metaverse

Gaming Headsets Market: Poised for High Growth

AV Technology Transforms Gaming

The report covers 190+ key competitors in the industry. A selection of featured companies include:

Anker Innovations Limited

Cooler Master Technology Inc.

Corsair Gaming Inc.

Creative Technology Ltd.

Dell Inc. (Alienware)

DuckyChannel International Co. Ltd.

Logitech International SA

Mad Catz Global Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Rapoo India

Razer Inc.

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG,

Sentey Inc.

Sharkoon Technologies GmbH

Skullcandy Inc.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. (SIE Inc)

SteelSeries ApS

Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd.

Turtle Beach Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o2sxqn

