Global Gaming Women Appoints Board President Siobhan Lane, Vice Presidents Brandi Ellis and Adriana Kasunic

Gaming industry charitable organization announces leadership appointments

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Gaming Women (GGW) , an industry non-profit dedicated to supporting, inspiring, and influencing the development of women in gaming, announced the appointment of Siobhan Lane to President and Board Chair. Siobhan is currently the Group Chief Executive Officer of Gaming at Light & Wonder, Inc. Lane most recently served as the organization's 1st Vice President—a role now held by Brandi Ellis, a longtime executive in the industry. Adriana Kasunic, Vice President, People Operations at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, has been named to the position of GGW's 2nd Vice President, where Ellis had previously served.

Global Gaming Women (GGW), an industry non-profit dedicated to supporting, inspiring, and influencing the development of women in gaming, announced the appointment of Siobhan Lane to President and Board Chair.

"Throughout her many years of service to the organization, Siobhan's ardent focus on education has significantly expanded GGW's offerings and reach, which we will see continued in her leadership as president," said Lauren Bates, outgoing GGW President and current Light & Wonder Vice President of Sales. Siobhan Lane's term as president comes at the conclusion of Lauren Bates' two-year presidential term at GGW. "I want to extend my deepest gratitude to GGW's incredible members, sponsors, board members, and volunteers for your dedicated commitment to the organization over my term of service, during which we achieved more than 3,000 new members, launched 10 new programs, and held 17 live education events, which expanded into two new countries."

Global Gaming Women's new leadership appointments go into effect January 1, 2026, and run through 2028. GGW has additionally authorized the appointment of Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee Vice President of Finance Julie Woodruff to Board Secretary—a position vacated by Kasunic in her transition to 2nd Vice President. For a complete list of officers, please click HERE .

"GGW's mission to support, inspire, and influence the development of women in the gaming industry began thanks to its founders' vision and commitment, which I am excited to champion in my role as President and Chair of the Board of Directors," said GGW President Siobhan Lane. "Outgoing GGW President Lauren Bates brought the organization to new heights, and I extend my immense appreciation to her for positioning the organization for continued success."

For more information about Global Gaming Women, please visit globalgamingwomen.org.

About Global Gaming Women

Global Gaming Women (GGW) supports, inspires, and influences the development of women in the gaming industry. GGW brings together women from all gaming segments to enrich their professional and personal lives. Established by the American Gaming Association to create a broad network that allows peers to connect with their colleagues, GGW's goal is for female gaming professionals to learn from one another, create lasting connections, and nurture emerging women leaders.

Media Contact

Pamela Buckley

Executive Vice President, Global Gaming Women

+1 (702) 480-5075

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Gaming Women