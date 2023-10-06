Global Gamma Knife Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Surpass $626 Million by 2030, Driven by Increases in Incidents of Neurological Diseases

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gamma Knife Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Indication (Malignant Tumors, Benign Tumors, Vascular Disorders, Functional Disorders, Ocular Diseases), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gamma knife market size is expected to reach USD 626.4 million by 2030, according to this report. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030

The increasing prevalence of cancer, brain tumors, and other neurological diseases, rising adoption of these instruments in surgery centers, growing preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries (MIS), and technological advancements in the device are among few factors expected to drive the market.

Gamma knife therapy is used for the treatment of various brain and neurological disorders such as brain tumors, brain metastases, epilepsy, and arteriovenous malformations. Demand for these instruments in surgery centers is growing due to their various advantages such as safety, micro-precision, lack of postsurgical complications, and lack of incisions.

Technological advancements have improved precision in surgery. For instance, the up-gradation of Leksell Gamma Knife models U, B, C/4C, and Perfexion to Icon provided micro-precision in surgery and boosted the adoption of this device in surgery centers. According to reports published by Elekta AB, approximately 70,000 patients undergo gamma knife surgery each year. This number is expected to increase over the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of target diseases and increasing preference for MIS.

In addition, the growing demand for MIS over open surgeries is one of the key factors responsible for increasing the adoption of this therapy.

Gamma knife treatment procedure results in fewer traumas and faster recovery as compared to open surgeries. It helps reduce hospital stays, thus ensuring economic viability and reduction in medical expenses. Lack of incisions and post-surgical complications are key factors responsible for boosting the demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

Gamma Knife Market Report Highlights

  • Malignant tumors emerged as the largest indication segment in 2022. The functional disorders segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period
  • The Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the rising incidence of cancer, developments in healthcare infrastructure, and rapid economic development across major emerging economies
  • Elekta AB is the only player operating in this market since Gamma Knife is a patent-protected trademark product of the company

Companies Mentioned

  • Elekta AB
  • Huiheng Medical, Inc.
  • MASEP Medical Science Technology Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
  • Akesis Inc.
  • Varian Medical Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/snt7yb

