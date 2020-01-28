Global Garage Equipment Market is Valued at US$ 5,504.8 Mn in 2018 and is Expected to Reach US$ 9,406.4 Mn by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 6.37% Over the Forecast Period, Owing to Increasing Sales of Pre-owned Vehicles, Says Absolute Market Insights

PUNE, India, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The advent of transportation on-demand services like Uber, coupled with availability of used/pre-owned cars especially in countries like India, Indonesia, Argentina, and China amongst others, is decreasing the sale of new cars around the globe. Also many countries are exporting used vehicles to under developed countries like Cambodia, Myanmar, and Nigeria. Countries like U.S.A and Japan have been supplying used cars to Mexico and Nigeria. More than 800,000 used cars have been shipped out of the U.S.A. since 2013. During the process of exportation there are mandatory checks regarding the condition of the automobile to ensure non accessible automobiles are not shipped to other countries. Owing to this export and sales regulations on pre-owned cars, the garage equipment market is also expected to experience an increase in sale over the forecast period.

According to the National Auto Auction Association (NAAA) of United States the auction of pre-owned cars has experienced a rise of 1.8% and has reached to 39.3 million in 2017. Individuals before selling a used car generally tend to repair the whole vehicle and bring it in a better driving condition and therefore, there has been a rise in the demand of garage tools and equipment. Equipments segments like lifting equipments, body shop equipments, washing equipments and AC recovery units are expected to increase owing to its application in used cars. Additionally pre-owned vehicles need regular maintenance for optimum performance. The evolution of garage as a service ensures that the owners have a hassle free maintenance and repair. Also, the rising awareness among users regarding the need to perform regular checks on emission, oil use, engine performance, tire alignment, etc.to ensure car's fuel efficiency is contributing to the growth of the global garage equipment market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of garage equipment market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global garage equipment market is expected to reach US$ 9,406.39 Mn by 2027, owing to the numerous applications of equipment maintenance.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.89% during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of strategic initiatives taken by the key market participants present in the region.

Some of the major players operating in the garage equipment market are Beissbarth GmbH, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Fortive, Arex, Dover Corporation, and Snap-On Incorporated amongst others.

Garage Equipment Market :

By Equipment Type

Body Shop Equipment



Emission Equipment



Lifting Equipment



Jacking Equipment



Washing Equipment



Wheel and Tire Equipment



Engine Repair Equipment



Pneumatic Tools



AC Recovery Units



Lube Equipment



Others

By Function Type

Electronic



Mechanical

By End User

General Garage



Service Station



Specialist Repair

By Garage Type

Independent Garage



Franchise Dealership

By Vehicle Type

Two Wheelers



Three Wheelers



Four Wheelers



Others

By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico





Rest of North America



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Sweden







Norway





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxembourg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

