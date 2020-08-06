Global Garbage Collection Trucks Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Garbage Collection Trucks estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Front Loaders, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rear Loaders segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Garbage Collection Trucks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.



Side Loaders Segment to Record 4% CAGR



In the global Side Loaders segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 373-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bridgeport Manufacturing

Ceec Trucks Industry Co., Ltd.

Curbtender Inc.

Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd.

Environmental Solutions Group

EZ-Pack Refuse Hauling Solutions LLC

FAUN Umwelttechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Fujian Longma Environmental Sanitation Equipment Co. Ltd.

Geesinknorba Ltd.

Labrie Enviroquip Group

McNeilus Truck & Manufacturing, Inc.

Pak-Mor Ltd.

Terberg Group B.V.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Garbage Collection Trucks Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Garbage Collection Trucks Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Garbage Collection Trucks Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Front Loaders (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Front Loaders (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Front Loaders (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Rear Loaders (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Rear Loaders (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Rear Loaders (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Side Loaders (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Side Loaders (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Side Loaders (Product Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Semi-Automatic Garbage Trucks (Technology) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Semi-Automatic Garbage Trucks (Technology) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Semi-Automatic Garbage Trucks (Technology) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Automatic Garbage Trucks (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Automatic Garbage Trucks (Technology) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Automatic Garbage Trucks (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Municipal Garbage (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Municipal Garbage (End-Use) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Municipal Garbage (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Industrial Garbage (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Industrial Garbage (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Industrial Garbage (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Garbage Collection Trucks Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 26: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in the United States

by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in US$ Million in

the United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 29: United States Garbage Collection Trucks Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Garbage Collection Trucks Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Garbage Collection Trucks Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Garbage Collection Trucks Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Garbage Collection Trucks Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 37: Garbage Collection Trucks Market Analysis in Canada

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 38: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Canada: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Canadian Garbage Collection Trucks Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Garbage Collection Trucks: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Garbage

Collection Trucks Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 47: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Japan in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Garbage Collection Trucks Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Garbage

Collection Trucks in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Garbage Collection Trucks Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Garbage Collection Trucks Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: Garbage Collection Trucks Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Garbage Collection Trucks Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Garbage Collection Trucks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 56: Chinese Garbage Collection Trucks Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 57: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in China: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Chinese Demand for Garbage Collection Trucks in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Garbage Collection Trucks Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Garbage Collection Trucks Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 61: European Garbage Collection Trucks Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Garbage Collection Trucks Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 65: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Garbage Collection Trucks Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 68: European Garbage Collection Trucks Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 69: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 70: European Garbage Collection Trucks Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 71: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in France by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: French Garbage Collection Trucks Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: French Garbage Collection Trucks Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 77: French Garbage Collection Trucks Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 78: French Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Garbage Collection Trucks Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 80: French Garbage Collection Trucks Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 82: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: German Garbage Collection Trucks Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: German Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: German Garbage Collection Trucks Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 86: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Germany:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 87: German Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: German Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italian Garbage Collection Trucks Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 92: Garbage Collection Trucks Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 93: Italian Garbage Collection Trucks Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Garbage Collection Trucks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 95: Italian Garbage Collection Trucks Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 96: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: Italian Demand for Garbage Collection Trucks in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Garbage Collection Trucks Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 100: United Kingdom Market for Garbage Collection Trucks:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: United Kingdom Garbage Collection Trucks Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Garbage Collection Trucks Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 104: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 105: United Kingdom Garbage Collection Trucks Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Garbage Collection Trucks in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 107: United Kingdom Garbage Collection Trucks Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 109: Spanish Garbage Collection Trucks Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Spanish Garbage Collection Trucks Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 111: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 112: Garbage Collection Trucks Market Analysis in Spain

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 113: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Spain: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: Spanish Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Spanish Garbage Collection Trucks Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 116: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 117: Spanish Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 118: Russian Garbage Collection Trucks Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Russia by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 120: Russian Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in US$ Million in

Russia by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 122: Russian Garbage Collection Trucks Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 123: Russian Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Russian Garbage Collection Trucks Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Garbage Collection Trucks Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 126: Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 127: Rest of Europe Garbage Collection Trucks Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 128: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Europe Garbage Collection Trucks Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Europe Garbage Collection Trucks Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 131: Rest of Europe Garbage Collection Trucks Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 132: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 133: Rest of Europe Garbage Collection Trucks Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 134: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Garbage Collection Trucks Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Asia-Pacific Garbage Collection Trucks Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 137: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Asia-Pacific Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Asia-Pacific Garbage Collection Trucks Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Asia-Pacific Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Asia-Pacific Garbage Collection Trucks Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Garbage Collection Trucks Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Garbage Collection Trucks Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 145: Garbage Collection Trucks Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Garbage Collection Trucks Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 148: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Australian Garbage Collection Trucks Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Australian Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Australian Garbage Collection Trucks Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 152: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Australia:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Australian Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Australian Garbage Collection Trucks Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 157: Indian Garbage Collection Trucks Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Indian Garbage Collection Trucks Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 159: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 160: Garbage Collection Trucks Market Analysis in India

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 161: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in India: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 162: Indian Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Indian Garbage Collection Trucks Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 165: Indian Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 166: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: South Korean Garbage Collection Trucks Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 168: Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: South Korean Garbage Collection Trucks Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 171: Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: South Korean Garbage Collection Trucks Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 174: Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 175: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Garbage Collection

Trucks: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Rest of Asia-Pacific Garbage Collection Trucks

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Garbage Collection Trucks Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 179: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Garbage Collection Trucks

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Garbage Collection Trucks in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 182: Rest of Asia-Pacific Garbage Collection Trucks

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 183: Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 184: Latin American Garbage Collection Trucks Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 185: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Latin American Garbage Collection Trucks Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 187: Latin American Garbage Collection Trucks Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 188: Garbage Collection Trucks Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Latin American Garbage Collection Trucks Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 190: Garbage Collection Trucks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 191: Latin American Garbage Collection Trucks

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 192: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Latin American Demand for Garbage Collection Trucks

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Garbage Collection Trucks Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Garbage Collection Trucks Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 196: Argentinean Garbage Collection Trucks Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 197: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 198: Argentinean Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Argentinean Garbage Collection Trucks Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 200: Argentinean Garbage Collection Trucks Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 201: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Argentina:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 202: Argentinean Garbage Collection Trucks Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 203: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Argentinean Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 205: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Brazil by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Brazilian Garbage Collection Trucks Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Brazilian Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Brazilian Garbage Collection Trucks Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 209: Brazilian Garbage Collection Trucks Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 210: Brazilian Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Garbage Collection Trucks Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 212: Brazilian Garbage Collection Trucks Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 213: Brazilian Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 214: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Mexican Garbage Collection Trucks Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 216: Mexican Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Mexican Garbage Collection Trucks Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 218: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Mexico:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 219: Mexican Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Mexican Garbage Collection Trucks Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 222: Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 223: Rest of Latin America Garbage Collection Trucks

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 224: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 225: Rest of Latin America Garbage Collection Trucks

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in US$ Million in

Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 227: Rest of Latin America Garbage Collection Trucks

Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 228: Rest of Latin America Garbage Collection Trucks

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Rest of Latin America Garbage Collection Trucks

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 230: Garbage Collection Trucks Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 231: Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 232: The Middle East Garbage Collection Trucks Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 233: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 234: The Middle East Garbage Collection Trucks Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 235: The Middle East Garbage Collection Trucks Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 236: The Middle East Garbage Collection Trucks Historic

Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 237: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 238: The Middle East Garbage Collection Trucks Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 239: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in the Middle East:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 240: The Middle East Garbage Collection Trucks Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 241: The Middle East Garbage Collection Trucks Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 242: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 243: The Middle East Garbage Collection Trucks Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 244: Iranian Market for Garbage Collection Trucks: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 245: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 246: Iranian Garbage Collection Trucks Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 247: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Garbage

Collection Trucks Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 248: Garbage Collection Trucks Market in Iran in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 249: Iranian Garbage Collection Trucks Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 250: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Garbage

Collection Trucks in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 251: Iranian Garbage Collection Trucks Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

