Global Garbage Disposable Units Market Report 2022

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2022

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global garbage disposable units market.

The global garbage disposable units market is expected to grow from $3.73 billion in 2021 to $3.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.3%.

Major players in the garbage disposable units market are Emerson Electric Co, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Whirlpool Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Joneca Corporation, Salvajor, Electrolux AB, Western Industries Plastic Products LLC, Sears Brands LLC, and Haier.



The garbage disposable units market consists of sales of garbage disposables. Garbage disposable units are commonly known as garbage disposers, is electrically powered device that is installed under a kitchen sink between the drain and the trap that breaks down the waste matter and doesn't allow to block the sink.



The main product types of garbage disposable units are continuous feed and batch feed. Continuous feeding is delivering enteral nutrition with constant speed for 24 h through the nutritional pump. The applications include residential and commercial.



The waste discharge is increasing rapidly due to population growth and increased manufacturing activity in many emerging markets. Population growth, rapid urbanization and increasing consumption due to rising disposable income will further increase the demand for garbage disposable units. According to the World Bank, by 2025, the waste volume generated per person per day is estimated to reach 1.42 kg. The International Solid Waste Association has forecasted that globally municipal solid waste volumes will rise by a factor of 2.37 by 2050.



The focus on environmental issues from many governments and industries remained limited. Governments, especially in developing countries, were more focused on infrastructural development and industrialization. This lack of focus had a restraining effect on the garbage disposable units market. For instance, the Kyoto Protocol that was aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions worldwide did not result in significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions as many countries did not agree or stick to targets mentioned in the agreement.



The garbage disposable unit manufacturing companies are focusing on innovating advanced environment-friendly solutions such as waste-to-energy solutions. The disposers convert the garbage waste into fine particles, which further leads to the formation of biogas. The generated biogas in the form of biofuel can be used to generate electricity.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the garbage disposable units market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



