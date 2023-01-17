Global Garden Partners with AB Lighting to Distribute Full Line of Grow Lights for Cannabis Cultivation

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Garden announces its partnership with AB Lighting as a distributor of their LED grow lights. Although the AB Lighting brand is new, the team is not. They are the manufacturer of one of the largest LED grow light series that is distributed in North America. With over 30 years of research and development, 50+ tested spectra, 100+ tested crops, and 30+ fixture industrial designs, they have the skills to design best-in-class fixtures.