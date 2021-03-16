Global Garden™ Partners with NurserySource® for the Distribution of the RediRoot® product line of Fabric Aeration Pots, Plastic Aeration Pots, and Aeration Propagation Systems

RediRoot® pots and containers are designed to maximize air flow to the root zone of the plant. This air exposure, called air root pruning, keeps plant roots from circling in their pots and ultimately strangling the plant. Plants that are grown in RediRoot® Aeration Pots have proven to produce dense, fibrous root structures resulting in healthier plants and increased yields. The RediRoot® product line was created with a focus on superior root development and root health to help growers produce the best plant material possible. These specially engineered containers maximize yields and minimize costs.

"We are thrilled to be working with Tom and his team. Fabric and plastic pots are a staple product for cultivators the world over and we are proud to be a part of providing these high quality RediRoot® pots to our customers," says Global Garden™ owner, Chuck Lee.

At Global Garden™ we are on a global quest to source, develop and deliver high value products and optimal solutions. Because the products we sell feed the plants we consume, providing the highest quality inputs means everything to us.

Global Garden™ was founded in 2014 by co-owners Jonathan Bayle and Chuck Lee. Headquartered in Torrance, CA, Global Garden™ prides itself on curating only high quality, best-in-class products that offer efficient solutions to growers. Global Garden™ is uniquely positioned as a premier hydroponics industry wholesale supplier of the highest value cultivation products, systems, and solutions.

SOURCE Global Garden

Related Links

http://www.globalgarden.co

