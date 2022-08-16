Global Garden Pesticides Market Outlook & Forecasts 2022-2027: Growth in Landscaping, Increase in Vector Borne Diseases, & Demand for Edible Gardening

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Garden Pesticides Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The garden pesticides market is expected to reach a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period



This study considers a detailed scenario of the present garden pesticide market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



The growing demand for the development of urban greens and other enhancements of urban greens has increased the application of pesticides with growing awareness among enthusiastic gardeners and other horticulturists.

Yet considering the harmful effects of insecticides and over dependency on pesticides has brought a shift in the industry towards adopting organic or homemade remedies that are easily accessible and safe to use.

China and India are also major players in APAC region owing to major production and exports to its neighbouring countries.

GLOBAL GARDEN PESTICIDE MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS

Herbicides account for the highest usage of pesticides in the home and garden sector, with more than 30 million pounds being applied to lawns and gardens. The increasing demand for urbanization has increased the concern of economically controlling weeds by replacing animal labor and mechanical forms of weed control.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The garden pesticide market is largely driven by introduction of new products, price changes, and fierce rivalry by big giant like BAYER, BASF, Syngenta coupled with technological improvements. Based on technical specifications provided by customers, including numerous international organisations.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Growing demand for innovative gardening concepts is driving the home and garden pesticides market growth. The growing trends for gardening on social media have also taken a huge leap in sharing and communicating various D.I.Y procedures and attracting a large chunk of enthusiastic gardeners during the forecasted period.

The popularity of Integrated pest management for home gardeners has positively impacted the demand for the global garden pesticides market. The understanding of the plant environments by home gardeners has increased the adoption of IPM to limit the pest population in garden and lawn areas.

Growing pest repellent plants in gardens is driving the garden pesticide market growth. Gardeners nowadays are looking forward to replacing the threat of low hygiene and maintenance in gardens by planting pest repellants that minimize the application of pesticides and help in producing effective yields.

The growing popularity of landscaping is also driving the home and garden pesticides industry, thus driving the market for pesticides. With the increase in population, the need to enhance and maintain public greens with healthier and greener neighborhoods has emerged.

Key Vendors

BASF SE

Dupont

Monsanto

Syngenta AG

Sumitomo Chemical

Other Prominent Vendors

ADAMA Ltd.

The Andersons,Inc

Central Garden & Pet

Efekto

Espoma Organic

FMC Corporation

Bondie Products LLC

SC Johnson

Willert Home Products

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Consumer Behavior by End-Users

7.2.1 Homeowners - Quick & Easy

7.2.2 Growers - Economic & Effective

7.2.3 Commercial Pest Control Industry - Reliability and Safety

7.2.4 Consultants: Performance and Cost

7.2.5 Distributors and Retailers: Sales & Margin

7.3 Short-Term Opportunities in the Market

7.3.1 Integrated Pest Management (Ipm)

7.4 Distribution of Global Garden Pesticide Market

7.4.1 Scope of Lawn Care and Landscaping Management Industry

7.5 Increasing M&A to Expand Its Geographical Presence

7.6 Impact of Covid-19

7.6.1 Supply Chain Shortages

7.6.2 Supply Side



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growing Demand for Innovative Gardening Concepts

8.2 Integrated Pest Management for Home Gardeners

8.3 Growing Pest Repellents in Gardens



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Growth in Landscaping Market

9.2 Increase in Vector Borne Diseases

9.3 Growth in Demand for Edible Gardening



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Non-Uniform Regulatory Restraints

10.2 Effect on the Ecosystem

10.3 Adverse Effects on Human Bodies



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.2.1 (Revenue & Volume)

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Pesticide Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

12.3 Market Overview

12.4 Herbicides

12.5 Insecticides

12.6 Fungicides



13 Raw Material

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

13.3 Market Overview

13.4 Synthetic Pesticides

13.5 Natural Pesticides



14 Sales Channel

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

14.3 Market Overview

14.4 Online Sales Channel

14.5 Offline Sales Channel



15 Formulation Type

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

15.3 Market Overview

15.4 Solid Formulation

15.5 Liquid Formulation



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

16.3 Geographic Overview

