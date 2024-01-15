Global Garden Shredders Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2030 - The Rise of Nutrition Gardens to Address Food Security Issues Opens a New Window of Opportunity

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Garden Shredders - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Garden Shredders Market to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Garden Shredders estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Gas, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Electric segment is estimated at 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report highlights the flourishing gardening industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing its continued growth as a boon for Garden Shredders. Stress relief, safe socialization, and improved food access have driven people towards gardening, resulting in a significant increase in gardening enthusiasts.

The "Gardener Boom" has given people more time to invest in gardening, leading to a boost in online sales of various gardening products, including garden shredders. The report also shares fascinating gardening facts that suggest a promising future for garden shredders.

Competition in the Garden Shredders market is assessed, with insights into the Global Key Competitors' Percentage Market Share in 2023 and their Competitive Market Presence categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR

The global market prospects and outlook for Garden Shredders remain optimistic, with continued growth expected. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to display robust growth in this market, reflecting the enduring popularity of gardening and the demand for garden shredders in the region.



The Garden Shredders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$576.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Amazing Gardening Facts Heralding Rosier Future for Garden Shredders

High Involvement of Households in Gardening

Millennial Generation as Key Gardener Demographic

Growth in Consumer Spending (in %) at Independent Garden Centers by Customer Category in the US (2020)

Focus of Millennials on Cannabis Cultivation

High Spending on Gardening & Lawn Equipment

Recovery in the Construction Industry to Boost Demand for Garden Shredders

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028

United States Housing Units Starts: 2015-2021 (Housing Units in Thousands)

The Rise of Nutrition Gardens to Address Food Security Issues Opens a New Window of Opportunity for Garden Shredders

Popular Homegrown Fruits & Vegetables

Gardening Prompts Children to Eat Vegetables

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Select Statistics of US Home Garden

Average Spend on Home and Garden Products in the USA (2019, 2020 and 2021)

(2019, 2020 and 2021) Gardening Demographics in the USA by Age Group (2018 and 2020)

by Age Group (2018 and 2020) Rapid Urbanization & Gardening Activity Spur Market Expansion

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Rising Popularity of Electric Shredders Propel Market Growth

Select Best Electric Garden Shredders in the Market

Market Poised to Benefit from Consumer Shift towards Organic Food

Global Organic Foods and Beverages Market (in US$ Billion) by Geographic Region for 2020 and 2027

Product Innovations Bodes Well for Growth of Market

Garden Shredders Seek Bliss with Captivating Innovations to Deal with Fallen Leaves

Shredders for Waste Disposal & Organic Composting

Innovative Olive Leaves Shredder to Deal with Wasted Leaves

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 55 Featured)

Ardisam, Inc.

Einhell Germany AG

Hyundai Power Products

Infed Systems

Kovai Classic Industries

Ozito Industries Pty Ltd.

Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH

RYOBI Australia

Scheppach GmbH

STIHL AG & Co. KG

The Toro Company

Webb Garden Power

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dtyv2i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets