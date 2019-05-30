Global Garden Tillers Markets, 2018-2019 & 2019-2024 - Growing Adoption of IoT / Growth of Cordless Tillers / Rise of Robotic Tillers

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Garden Tillers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The garden tillers market is likely to reach around $1.5 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 5% during 2018-2024.

The growth of sustainable cities, the rise of urban gardening, the growth of the landscaping industry, the growing adoption of IoT, and the growth of cordless tillers are expected to drive the garden tillers market. Currently, the garden tillers market is undergoing a revolution as smart tillers are being replaced with traditional ones. The adoption of tillers in several end-user industries such as commercial, and residential is driving the global garden tillers market.

Further, the implementation of stringent emission regulations by government agencies worldwide to tackle increasing pollution levels is influencing the growth of green covers, thereby positively impacting the garden tillers market. Further, the increase in the green cover in urban areas, stability in the economic landscape, and the increased consumer interest toward gardening across the world are the factors directly influencing the market.

Nowadays, vendors are trying to meet the consumer's need by providing technically high-quality products. They are integrating smart digital assistance that is capable to detect, analyze, and execute instructions according to the surrounding environment. Also, the emergence of voice-activated control systems has further added an impetus to market growth. For instance, the introduction of Tertill, a solar powered and weatherproof garden tiller, demonstrates the shift toward smart connected tillers.

Garden Tillers Market: Segmentation

The garden tillers market by product can be segmented into front-tine, rear-tine, cultivators, and mid-tine. The front-tine segment grew gradually and reached around $440 million in 2018. Front-tine tillers have tines on the front machine, and the rear wheel positioning helps for easy maneuvering. The growth of front-tine tillers can be attributed to the demand from small farms and residential sectors. Further, front-tine tillers are expected to witness a strong demand from developing economies such as India and China.

The rear-tine tiller segment is the second largest segment in the garden tillers market. The growth of rear-tine tillers is highly influenced by the growth of theme parks, golf courses, and cricket and football stadiums. The cultivator segment was the third-largest one in the market in 2018. Affordable pricing and high weeding and soil mixing capabilities are driving their demand in emerging markets.

The garden tillers market by end-user can be segmented into commercial and residential. The commercial sector dominates the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. The rise of commercial construction activities, including office spaces and large parks and gardens in developed countries (the US and Europe) as well as in emerging countries (China and India), is likely to impact the adoption of garden equipment in the commercial segment positively.

Further, the high-power output and the capability of tilling new and hard soil are positively influencing the adoption of commercial tiller equipment. The residential segment is the second-largest end-user. The growing consumer interest in gardening and associated health benefits with the practice and the increasing construction of high-rise residential buildings are the prominent factors responsible for the growth of the residential segment

Key Vendor Analysis

The garden tillers market is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period due to an increase in the green cover in cities and the growth of urban gardening across the world. Vendors are focusing on adopting the latest technologies and innovations in garden products. The rise of robotic garden tillers and the penetration of IoT are expected to bring significant changes in the industry. Also, the presence of highly productive domestic manufacturers and growing exports is expected to accelerate the growth of tillers in North America in the next few years. Further, the growth of sustainable cities in the MEA region is expected to drive the overall usage and adoption of garden tillers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market At A Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Growth of Sustainable Cities

8.1.2 Rise of Urban Gardening

8.1.3 Increase in Aging Population

8.1.4 Growth of Landscaping Industry

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Increasing Pollution from Gas-powered Gardening Equipment

8.2.2 Decreasing Land Cover

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Growing Adoption of IoT in Gardening

8.3.2 Growth of Cordless Tillers

8.3.3 Rise of Robotic Tillers

9 Global Garden Tiller Market

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Five Forces Analysis

10 By Product

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Front-tine

10.4 Rear-tine

10.5 Cultivators

10.6 Mid-tine

11 By End-User

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Commercial

11.4 Residential

12 By Geography

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Overview

Competitive Landscape

Leading Vendors

STIHL

Business Overview

Major Product Offerings

Key Strategies

Key Strengths

Key Opportunities

Husqvarna Group

STIGA

Honda

Other Prominent Vendors

Makita Corp.

Business Overview

MTD Products

The Toro Company

Emak Group

Techtronic Industries

Stanley Black and Decker

and Decker Globe Tools Group

Sumec

AL-KO Kober

Snow Joe

Lowe's Corp.

Pellenc

Einhell Germany

Active

Cobra

Rochford Garden Machinery

Schiller Grounds Care

Yardmax

MacKissic

Texas

