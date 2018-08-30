Global Gardens Group -- Pursuing $5,000,000 CAD Capital Raise

Signs Agreement with Peak Asset Management as Strategic Advisor

VANCOUVER, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - GLOBAL GARDENS GROUP INC. (THE "COMPANY") (TSXV: VGM) is pleased to announce that it has signed Australian boutique, Peak Asset Management as its strategic advisor and to raise up to $5,000,000 CAD.

The company is pleased to advise that Robert Harrison, President & CEO will head to Australia with Peak Asset Management's executive director, Niv Dagan to meet with institutions, small-cap funds and family offices.

The funds raised in this round, will be used to strengthen the company's balance sheet and drive its go to market strategy as the company ramps up its refrigerated offering.

Rob Harrison states, "I am extremely excited to have partnered with Peak Asset Management as our strategic partner in this fund-raising effort and envision a long and mutually rewarding relationship as partners in progress."

About Global Gardens Group

Global Gardens Group is comprised of a highly experienced management team and board that have provided senior leadership to many consumer brands and financial institutions including: Neilson Dairy, Ben & Jerry's and Haagen Dazs ice cream, Gillette, P&G, Cadbury Schweppes, Sunkist, Primo Pasta, Tropicana, Sunny Delight, Price Waterhouse Coopers, Desjardins Securities Inc., Orion Securities Inc., Vengate Capital, HSBC Securities Inc. and Gordon Capital.

About Veggemo

The Veggemo product line is the non-dairy milk originating from vegetables and is Global Gardens Group's (VGM) showcase product for the dairy-free industry. Veggemo is available in a non-refrigerated shelf stable format in 3 flavors: Original, Unsweetened and Vanilla. Veggemo competes with Silk (Whitewave), Almond Breeze (Blue Diamond), Hain Celestial, Pacific Foods, Ripple Foods, Califia Farms, amongst others. The dairy-free industry continues to witness dynamic growth led by the development of, and the consumer shift to, plant-based food and beverages. Today Veggemo can be found in approximately 5000 retail outlets and schools.

About Peak Asset Management

Peak Asset Management is a boutique investment management firm, headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. Peak provides private and institutional investors with access to Australia's most attractive corporate opportunities. Each opportunity must pass a strict investment process. Peak only recommends opportunities that their investment team personally invests in. Peak selects corporates to work with that meet a strict investment criterion. Corporations experience a smooth capital raising process, transition to ASX listing, corporate advisory, investor relations and research.

SOURCE Global Gardens Group Inc.