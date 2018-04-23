Global Gardens Group-- U.S. Distribution Increases

In addition to Shop Rite, Veggemo is available in a multitude of major traditional grocery retailers including Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Giant, Shaw's, Safeway and Jewel. Additionally, Veggemo can be found in leading natural food retailers like Whole Foods (Mid Atlantic), Earth Fare, Fresh Thyme, Mothers, Lassens, Market of Choice, Heinen's and Fairway. Mr. Hood continues, "we have a stream of promotions running through each retailer to drive product awareness and trial."

Consumers across the U.S. also can order Veggemo through popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Vitacost and Lucky Vitamin.

About Veggemo

The Veggemo product line is the non-dairy milk originating from vegetables and is Global Gardens Group's (VGM) showcase product for the dairy-free industry. Veggemo is available in a non-refrigerated shelf stable format in 3 flavors: Original, Unsweetened and Vanilla. Veggemo competes with Silk (Whitewave), Almond Breeze (Blue Diamond), Hain Celestial, Pacific Foods, Ripple Foods, Califia Farms, amongst others. The dairy-free industry continues to witness dynamic growth led by the development of, and the consumer shift to, plant-based food and beverages.

Driven by shifting consumer behavior, Health & Wellness food and beverage companies have become a popular acquisition target for many multi-national corporations. Most recently WhiteWave Foods, the provider of plant-based foods and beverages, was successfully sold to Danone for $12.5 billion, representing a 3.1x revenue multiple.

About Global Gardens Group

Global Gardens Group is comprised of a highly experienced management team and board that have provided senior leadership to many consumer brands and financial institutions including: Neilson Dairy, Ben & Jerry's and Haagen Dazs ice cream, Gillette, P&G, Cadbury Schweppes, Sunkist, Primo Pasta, Tropicana, Sunny Delight, Price Waterhouse Coopers, Desjardins Securities Inc., Orion Securities Inc., Vengate Capital, HSBC Securities Inc. and Gordon Capital.

