Global Gas Masks Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Rise in Workplace Accidents Favors Market Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

06 Dec, 2023, 05:30 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas Masks - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Gas Masks Market to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2030

The global market for Gas Masks estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Disposable Respirators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Powered Air-Purifying Respirator (papr) segment is estimated at 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Gas masks are crucial for workplace safety, protecting individuals from harmful gases and contaminants. The global market for gas masks is competitive, with various key players, both strong and niche. Gas masks come in different types tailored to specific workplace hazards, and their demand is driven by the focus on workplace safety and compliance with regulations. Recent market activity reflects efforts to enhance technology and user comfort.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR

The Gas Masks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Global Warming Induced Rise in Forest Fires & Focus on Fire Fighter Recruitment Amid Shortages to Spur Demand for Gas Masks
  • Rise in Workplace Accidents Favors Market Growth
  • High Levels of Workplace Related Accidents Bring Renewed Emphasis on Gas Masks: Breakdown of Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousands) Worldwide by Region
  • Industrial Safety Regulations Underpin Market Growth
  • Ever-Present Risk of Fires to Drive Use of Gas Masks Among Fire Fighters
  • Percentage Distribution of Causes of Fire as of the Year 2022
  • Opportunities Amid Challenges Encourages a Positive Outlook for Gas Masks in the Mining End-Use Sector
  • Innovation Remains Crucial to Sustained Market Growth
  • Increased Military & Defense Spending Supported by War & Geopolitical Unrest Brightens Market Prospects for Gas Masks
  • Robust Defense Spending Amid the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs Opens Opportunities for Increased Spending on Gas Masks: Military Spending by Top Countries in 2022 (In US$ Billion)
  • Putin's Nuclear Sabre Rattling Puts the World on Edge & Defense Spending on Top of the Priority List in an Increasingly Nervous, Multipolar World: Global Inventory of Nuclear Warheads by Country for the Year 2022 (In Units)
  • As the Threat of Biological and Chemical Warfare Becomes Real, Increased Focus on CBRN Defense Bodes Well for the Growth of the Gas Masks Market
  • Casualties of the Chemical Weapons Till-Date
  • Growing Spending on CBRN Defense to Benefit Sales of Gas Masks: Global Market for CBRN (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027
  • Lucrative Opportunities for Gas Masks in the Oil & Gas Sector
  • Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) to Witness Encouraging Growth
  • Despite Mounting Challenges, a Resilient Outlook to Benefit Demand for Gas Masks in the Chemical Industry
  • Need to Protect Wastewater Treatment Workers Raises Importance of Gas Masks
  • PAPRs Allow Protection to Workers Against APIs in Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Sectors
  • World Prescription Drug Sales (in US$ Billion) for Year 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 68 Featured)

  • 3M
  • AirBoss Defense Group
  • All Safe Industries, Inc.
  • Avon Protection system Inc.
  • Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
  • Duram Mask
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Johnson Controls
  • Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (KCWW)
  • MSA Safety Incorporated
  • RPB Safety (GVS-RPB)
  • RSG Safety BV
  • Shalon Chemical Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g7j86o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Crew Management Systems Strategic Report 2023: Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030 - Growth in Construction of Smart Airports Emphasizes the Need for Crew Management

Global Crew Management Systems Strategic Report 2023: Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030 - Growth in Construction of Smart Airports Emphasizes the Need for Crew Management

The "Crew Management Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Crew Management...
Anesthesia Disposables Global Market Report 2024-2033

Anesthesia Disposables Global Market Report 2024-2033

The "Anesthesia Disposables Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Anesthesia Disposables...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.