Global Gas Masks Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Rise in Workplace Accidents Favors Market Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas Masks - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Gas Masks Market to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2030

The global market for Gas Masks estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Disposable Respirators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Powered Air-Purifying Respirator (papr) segment is estimated at 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Gas masks are crucial for workplace safety, protecting individuals from harmful gases and contaminants. The global market for gas masks is competitive, with various key players, both strong and niche. Gas masks come in different types tailored to specific workplace hazards, and their demand is driven by the focus on workplace safety and compliance with regulations. Recent market activity reflects efforts to enhance technology and user comfort.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR

The Gas Masks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Warming Induced Rise in Forest Fires & Focus on Fire Fighter Recruitment Amid Shortages to Spur Demand for Gas Masks

Rise in Workplace Accidents Favors Market Growth

High Levels of Workplace Related Accidents Bring Renewed Emphasis on Gas Masks: Breakdown of Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousands) Worldwide by Region

Industrial Safety Regulations Underpin Market Growth

Ever-Present Risk of Fires to Drive Use of Gas Masks Among Fire Fighters

Percentage Distribution of Causes of Fire as of the Year 2022

Opportunities Amid Challenges Encourages a Positive Outlook for Gas Masks in the Mining End-Use Sector

Innovation Remains Crucial to Sustained Market Growth

Increased Military & Defense Spending Supported by War & Geopolitical Unrest Brightens Market Prospects for Gas Masks

Robust Defense Spending Amid the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs Opens Opportunities for Increased Spending on Gas Masks: Military Spending by Top Countries in 2022 (In US$ Billion)

Putin's Nuclear Sabre Rattling Puts the World on Edge & Defense Spending on Top of the Priority List in an Increasingly Nervous, Multipolar World: Global Inventory of Nuclear Warheads by Country for the Year 2022 (In Units)

As the Threat of Biological and Chemical Warfare Becomes Real, Increased Focus on CBRN Defense Bodes Well for the Growth of the Gas Masks Market

Casualties of the Chemical Weapons Till-Date

Growing Spending on CBRN Defense to Benefit Sales of Gas Masks: Global Market for CBRN (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Lucrative Opportunities for Gas Masks in the Oil & Gas Sector

Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) to Witness Encouraging Growth

Despite Mounting Challenges, a Resilient Outlook to Benefit Demand for Gas Masks in the Chemical Industry

Need to Protect Wastewater Treatment Workers Raises Importance of Gas Masks

PAPRs Allow Protection to Workers Against APIs in Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Sectors

World Prescription Drug Sales (in US$ Billion) for Year 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

