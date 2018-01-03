According to "Global Gas Phase Filtration Market By Type, By Filter Media, By End Use Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022", Global gas phase filtration market is to reach $ 1.2 billion by 2022, on account of increasing demand for gas phase filtration across various industries for the removal of odor and harmful gases. In addition, growth in the global gas phase filtration market can be attributed to the proactive implementation of stringent norms across the globe regarding indoor air quality in manufacturing facilities. Some of the major players in global gas phase filtration market are AAF Flanders, Freudenberg Group, Donaldson Company, Inc., Camfil Farr, Purafil, Inc. (Filtration Group Corporation), Clarcor Inc. (Parker Hannifin Corporation), Dafco Filtration Group, Pure Air Filtration, LLC, Koch Filter Corporation (Jhonson Controls), and MayAir Group plc, among others.

"Global Gas Phase Filtration Market By Type, By Filter Media, By End Use Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" discusses the following aspects of gas phase filtration market globally:

• Gas Phase Filtration Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Type (Granular Activated Carbon, Impregnated Activated Carbon, Other Impregnated Media and Others), By Filter Media (Granular Activated Carbon, Potassium Permanganate, Impregnated Activated Carbon and Others), By End User Industry, By Geography

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Why You Should Buy This Report?

To gain an in-depth understanding of gas phase filtration market globally

To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

To help industry consultants, gas phase filtration manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

To obtain research based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with gas phase filtration manufacturers, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

