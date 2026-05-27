Global Gas Separation Membrane Market Set to Reach USD 5.9 Billion by 2036 as Air Liquide, Honeywell UOP Separex, and Air Products Expand Regional Dominance

NEWARK, Del., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market analysis by Future Market Insights, the global gas separation membrane market is witnessing strong growth as industries prioritize energy-efficient gas purification, hydrogen recovery, and emissions reduction. The Gas Separation Membrane Market is valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2036, expanding at a 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Industrial operators are increasingly adopting membrane-based systems to reduce energy intensity, simplify gas processing workflows, and support decarbonization goals across refining, chemicals, natural gas, and renewable energy sectors.

Quick Stats: Gas Separation Membrane Market

Market Size (2026): USD 2.9 Billion

USD 2.9 Billion Market Size (2036): USD 5.9 Billion

USD 5.9 Billion Growth Rate: 7.3% CAGR (2026–2036)

7.3% CAGR (2026–2036) Top Growth Countries: China (8.2%), India (7.8%), United States (7.5%)

China (8.2%), India (7.8%), United States (7.5%) Leading Material Segment: Polymeric Membranes (60.0% share in 2026)

Polymeric Membranes (60.0% share in 2026) Top Construction Type: Hollow Fiber Membranes (60.2% share in 2026)

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Energy Efficiency and Industrial Processing Driving Adoption

Industries are shifting toward membrane technologies because they offer lower energy consumption compared to conventional gas separation methods. Buyers increasingly focus on:

Lower operating and energy costs

Improved gas purity and process efficiency

Compact and modular system design

Reduced maintenance requirements

Long-term operational reliability

Gas separation membranes are gaining traction in hydrogen purification, CO₂ removal, nitrogen generation, methane recovery, and biomethane upgrading applications.

Analyst Perspective

According to Nikhil Kaitwade, Principal Consultant for Chemicals & Materials at Future Market Insights:

"Gas separation membranes are becoming increasingly important as industries seek compact systems that lower energy intensity and simplify gas purification processes. Suppliers with stronger polymer chemistry, module engineering, and long-term operational support are expected to secure stronger positioning across hydrogen, natural gas, and carbon dioxide separation projects."

Rising Demand from Hydrogen and Natural Gas Processing

Industrial operators are integrating membrane systems into core processing operations to improve performance and reduce emissions. Key demand drivers include:

Hydrogen recovery in refinery off-gas streams

Natural gas sweetening and CO₂ removal

Biomethane upgrading in renewable gas facilities

Nitrogen separation for industrial applications

Emissions control and carbon management initiatives

Membrane systems are increasingly preferred for continuous operations due to their compact footprint and lower energy intensity.

Segment Outlook and Material Trends

Polymeric membranes continue to dominate the market due to their balance of efficiency, durability, and cost-effectiveness. Key segment trends include:

Polymeric membranes account for nearly 60.0% of total market demand

Polyimide membranes lead due to thermal and chemical resistance

Hollow fiber membranes dominate because of high packing density and compact design

Spiral wound systems remain preferred for pressure-intensive applications

Industrial facilities increasingly prioritize scalable membrane systems that support modular expansion and flexible integration.

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Regional Growth and Global Expansion

Different regions continue to shape market growth through industrial investment and clean energy strategies:

China: Strong demand from hydrogen, refining, and coal-to-chemicals sectors

Strong demand from hydrogen, refining, and coal-to-chemicals sectors India: Growth supported by green hydrogen and biogas upgrading projects

Growth supported by green hydrogen and biogas upgrading projects United States: Expanding adoption in shale gas processing and refinery modernization

Expanding adoption in shale gas processing and refinery modernization Germany: Demand driven by biomethane upgrading and emissions compliance

Demand driven by biomethane upgrading and emissions compliance Brazil: Renewable gas projects supporting membrane deployment

Renewable gas projects supporting membrane deployment Saudi Arabia: Hydrogen infrastructure and industrial diversification boosting adoption

Asia Pacific remains the fastest-growing regional market due to rapid industrialization and energy infrastructure development.

Regulatory Environment and Operational Challenges

Stricter environmental and industrial regulations are influencing purchasing decisions worldwide. Companies must comply with:

Industrial emissions standards

Gas purity and safety regulations

Pressure vessel certification requirements

Energy efficiency mandates

Environmental compliance norms

At the same time, challenges such as membrane fouling, feed-gas contamination, and upfront capital investment continue to influence deployment decisions.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies including Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide Advanced Separations LLC, Honeywell International, Membrane Technology and Research Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Parker Hannifin Corporation, and Schlumberger Ltd. are competing through:

Advanced membrane chemistry innovation

System integration capabilities

Long-term service and maintenance support

Modular skid-mounted system development

Industrial gas processing expertise

The market is evolving toward integrated solutions where reliability, performance, and lifecycle efficiency are becoming more important than equipment pricing alone.

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Demand for Gas Separation Membranes in EU: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/demand-for-gas-separation-membranes-in-eu

Membrane Chemicals Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/membrane-chemicals-market

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Explore In-Depth Chemicals & Materials Market Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/chemicals-and-materials

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