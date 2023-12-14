Global Gas Shale, Oil Sands, and Oil Shale Industry Analysis Report 2023: Canada and Venezuela Lead the Way in Exploiting Valuable Oil Sands Resources

DUBLIN , Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Gas Shale, Oil Sands, and Oil Shale - Forecast and Analysis 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for unconventional fuels is undergoing rapid expansion, with notable sources including gas shales, oil sands, and oil shales. The author introduces a comprehensive analysis of these unconventional fuel sources in its report titled Global Market for Gas Shales, Oil Sands, and Oil Shales - Forecast and Analysis 2023.

Gas shales, a form of natural gas extracted from shale rock formations, have gained substantial significance worldwide. This burgeoning potential has captured the attention of governments and corporations in regions such as the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The extraction of shale gas is anticipated to significantly bolster the global energy supply in the forthcoming years.

Oil sands, recognized as tar sands or bituminous sands, represent a distinct unconventional reservoir of petroleum. Comprising a blend of clay, sand, water, and viscous bitumen, oil sands have garnered attention as a valuable resource. The oil sands market is dominated by Canada and Venezuela, marking these nations as key players in this sector.

Concurrently, oil shale stands as an unconventional energy resource containing substantial kerogen deposits, a solid mixture of organic compounds. These deposits are utilized for the extraction of liquid hydrocarbons. Notably, the extraction process for kerogen requires higher processing efforts compared to conventional crude oil, rendering oil shale's cost and environmental implications distinct.

This comprehensive report encompasses a thorough exploration of the global gas shales, oil sands, and oil shales market. Divided into three distinct segments, each section meticulously examines a specific market facet. By providing a comprehensive overview of these unconventional fuel sources, along with pertinent market statistics, the report serves as an invaluable resource for stakeholders aiming to comprehend the multifaceted dynamics of this transformative market.

The report delves into gas shales, oil sands, and oil shales across three key sections:



Gas Shales Analysis:

Provides an in-depth introduction to gas shales, covering technical insights into shale gas extraction processes, economic factors, natural gas origins in shale, and fluid management techniques.

Focuses on the US gas shale industry, presenting production statistics and shale gas reserves.

Analyzes the significance of shale gas in the US and its major production regions.

Explores the regulatory framework influencing the future growth of the US gas shale sector.

Assesses shale gas's impact on the LNG industry, addressing market perception shifts, shortage implications, cost structures, and impacts.

Oil Sands Examination:

Offers an overview of oil sands, including extraction technology and associated energy requirements.

Scrutinizes environmental challenges linked to oil sands, encompassing air pollution, land mining, and GHG emissions.

Analyzes the Canadian oil sands industry with market statistics, bitumen resources, opportunities, challenges, regulatory insights, and environmental impacts.

Dives into the Athabasca oil sands, evaluating market statistics, bitumen resources, production outlook, environmental barriers, and their role in global trade discussions.

Concludes with insights on Utah oil sands, Orinoco oil sands, and their role in global energy security.

Oil Shale Industry Overview:

Covers oil shale basics, extraction technology, and diverse applications. Examines the environmental impact of oil shales.

Analyzes the global oil shale market, discussing reserves, regional market analysis, and industrial applications.

Conducts a cost analysis of oil shales, comparing against oil prices.

Profiles industry majors such as Eesti Energia AS, Petrobras, Ambre Energy, and more, through SWOT analysis, business segments, and financial evaluations.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Section 1: Analysis of Gas Shales

A. What are Gas Shales?

A.1 Introduction

A.2 Natural or Induced Fracturing

A.3 Gas Flow Rates

A.4 'Unlocking' Procedure

A.5 Economics of Shale Gas

A.6 Environmental Impact of Shale Gas

A.7 Source of Natural Gas in Shale

A.8 Using Shales as Gas Reservoirs

A.9 Drilling and Completing Shale Gas Wells

A.10 Cost of Shale Gas Wells

A.11 Extraction Processes for Shale Gas

B. Gas Shale Industry in the US

B.1 Market Overview

B.2 Production & Reserves of Shale Gas

B.3 Importance of Shale Gas in the US

B.4 Shale Gas Development

B.5 Regulatory Landscape

B.6 Major Shale Gas Producing Regions in the US

B.7 NETL Research Program on Gas Shales

B.8 Shale Gas and Unconventional Gas in the US

C. Shale Gas Industry in Canada

C.1 Market Overview

C.2 Production & Reserves of Shale Gas

C.3 Importance of Shale Gas in Canada

C.4 Shale Gas Development

C.5 Regulatory Landscape

C.6 Major Shale Gas Producing Regions in Canada

C.7 Research Program on Gas Shales

C.8 Shale Gas and Unconventional Gas in Canada

C.9 Industry Drivers and Challenges

D. How Gas Shales are influencing the LNG Industry

D.1 Overview

D.2 LNG Market versus Gas Shales Market

D.3 Increasing Investment in LNG Facilities

D.4 LNG versus Shale Gas

D.5 Changing Perception of the US Market

D.6 Impact of Market Shortage

D.7 Cost Structure of Both Supplies

D.8 Cost Curve

D.9 Shale Gas Influencing the LNG Market

D.10 Impact of Shale Gas on New LNG Projects

D.11 Cost Impacts

D.12 Conclusion

E. Gas Shales and the Global Energy Industry

F. Challenges Facing the Shale Gas Market: Water Problems

E.1 Runoff of Stormwater

E.2 Problem of Water Supply

E.3 Water on the Surface

G. Major Players

G.1 Antero Resources Corp.

G.2 Chesapeake Energy Corporation

G.3 Chevron Corporation

G.4 ConocoPhillips Company

G.5 EQT Corporation

G.6 Equinor ASA

G.7 Exxon Mobil Corporation

G.8 PetroChina Company Limited

G.9 Pioneer Natural Resources

G.10 Repsol SA

G.11 Shell PLC

G.12 SINOPEC

G.13 Southwestern Energy Company

Section 2: Analysis of Oil Sands

A. Overview of Oil Sands

A.1 What are Oil Sands?

A.2 History of Oil Sands

A.3 Extraction Processes

A.4 Environmental Barriers to Oil Sands

A.5 High Energy Requirements for Extraction Process of Oil Sands

B. Oil Sands Industry in Canada

B.1 Market Profile

B.2 Canadian Oil Sands' Impact on Global Energy Industry

B.3 Analysis of the Bitumen Resources

B.4 Industry Barriers

B.5 Market Opportunities

B.6 Mining of Oil Sands

B.7 Economics of Canada's Oil Sands Industry

B.8 Energy Balance for Mining-Upgrading Projects

B.9 Products Derived from Oil Sands

B.10 Regulatory Landscape

B.11 Environmental Impact

B.12 Research & Development

B.13 Industry Outlook

C. Canadian Oil Sands Production Primer

D. Athabasca Oil Sands

D.1 Overview

D.2 History of the Athabasca Oil Sands

D.3 Developing the Deposits

D.4 Extraction of Bitumen

D.5 Commercialization of the Athabasca Oil Sands

D.6 Estimating the Total Oil Reserves

D.7 Economics of Extracting Oil from Athabasca Deposits

D.8 Outlook for Production

E. Environmental Barriers Facing Athabasca Oil Sands

E.1 Overview

E.2 Open Pit Mining Destroying Land

E.3 Water Pollution

E.4 Natural Gas & GHG Emissions

F. Utah Oil Sands

G. Orinoco Oil Sands

G.1 Overview

G.2 Oil Reserves

G.3 Oil Sowing Plan 2005-2030

G.4 Production Blocks

H. Analysis of Major Oil Sands Projects

I. Oil Sands and Global Energy Security

J. Major Players

J.1 Athabasca Oil Corporation

J.2 BP Plc

J.3 Canadian Natural Resources (CNRL)

J.4 Cenovus Energy

J.5 Chevron

J.6 CNOOC

J.7 ConocoPhillips

J.8 Devon Energy

J.9 ExxonMobil

J.10 Husky Energy

J.11 Imperial Oil

J.12 Laricina Energy

J.13 Marathon Oil

J.14 MEG Energy

J.15 OSUM

J.16 PetroChina

J.17 Shell Plc

J.18 Suncor Energy

J.19 Sunshine Oilsands

J.20 Total

Section 3: Analysis of Oil Shales

A. What are Oil Shales?

A.1 Introduction

A.2 History of Oil Shales

A.3 Geology of Oil Shales

A.4 Extraction Process

A.5 Applications of Oil Shales

B. Global Oil Shales Industry

B.1 Oil Shale Reserves

B.2 Global Estimates of Oil Shale Reserves

B.3 Global Market for Oil Shales

B.4 Oil Shales in Africa

B.5 Oil Shales in Asia

B.6 Oil Shales in Europe

B.7 Oil Shales in the Middle East

B.8 Oil Shales in North America

B.9 Oil Shales in South America

B.10 Oil Shales in Australia

C. Industrial Uses of Oil Shales

C.1 Overview

C.2 Generating Power with Oil Shale

C.3 Major Production Regions

C.4 Industrial Uses

D. Cost Analysis of Oil Shales

D.1 Overview

D.2 Shale Oil versus Price of Oil

D.3 Water & Energy Requirements

D.4 Investment Profile

E. Environmental Impact of Oil Shales

F. Major Players

F.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation

F.2 Chevron Corporation

F.3 ConocoPhillips Company

F.4 Continental Resources Inc.

F.5 Halliburton Company

F.6 Marathon Oil Corporation

F.7 Murphy Oil Corporation

F.8 Occidental Petroleum Corporation

F.9 Schlumberger Limited

F.10 Shell Plc

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hor8eb

