NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Gas Turbine







Gas turbines are significantly deployed in gas-fired power generation plants where an internal combustion engine is placed, the fuel is mixed with air and is then ignited.







Technavio's analysts forecast the global gas turbine market to grow at a CAGR of 3.29% during the period 2018-2022.







The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gas turbine market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of different types of gas turbines across the end-user industries.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA







Technavio's report, Global Gas Turbine Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• Ansaldo Energia



• Caterpillar



• GENERAL ELECTRIC



• Kawasaki Heavy Industries



• MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES



• Siemens







Market driver



• Expanding natural gas pipeline networks



Market challenge



• Inherent challenges of handling natural gas



Market trend



• Growing use of alternative fuel types for aeroderivative gas turbines



Key questions answered in this report



• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?



• What are the key market trends?



• What is driving this market?



• What are the challenges to market growth?



• Who are the key vendors in this market space?







