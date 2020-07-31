Global Gas Turbine Market Report 2020-2025 - Market Analysis, Industry Analysis, Market Segmentation and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gas Turbine Market Outlook to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gas turbine market is growing primarily due to the increasing availability and use of natural gas in the power sector, replacement of ageing coal power plants with gas turbine power plants, environmental concerns, and the growing need for flexible power generating assets.



With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a sharp pullback in economic activity due to mandatory lockdowns and other containment measures. According to the IMF World Economic Outlook published in June 2020, the world economy is set to post a -4.9% GDP growth rate in 2020. That will be a downgrade of 8.2% from January 2020. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the energy, automobile, and battery industries has already been profound.



Due to the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and the fall in oil prices, new power project investments are to be delayed due to budgetary constraints and economic uncertainty.

This Global Gas Turbine Market report provides deep insight into the current and future state of gas turbine market across various regions. Also, the study comprehensively analyzes the Gas turbine market by segmenting it based on geography, by power rating (less than 30 MW, 30 MW to 100 MW, and above 10 MW), and by application (power, oil & gas and others).



The report examines the market drivers and restraints that are influencing the growth in detail. The study also covers emerging market trends, developments, opportunities, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their estimated market shares.

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. RESEARCH SCOPE & METHODOLOGY



3. MARKET ANALYSIS

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.3 Market Trends & Developments

3.4 Analysis of Covid-19 Impact

3.5 Market Opportunities

3.6 Market Size and Forecast



4. INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. MARKET SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

5.1 By Power Rating

5.1.1 less than 30 MW

5.1.2 30 MW to 100 MW

5.1.3 Above 100 MW

5.2 By Industry Sector

5.2.1 Power

5.2.2 Oil & Gas

5.2.3 Others



6. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4 South America

6.5 Middle East & Africa



7. KEY COMPANY PROFILES

7.1 General Electric Company

7.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd (MHPS/Mitsubishi Power)

7.3 Siemens Energy

7.4 Mapna Turbine

7.5 Solar Turbines Inc. (Caterpillar Inc.,)

7.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

7.7 MAN Energy Solutions

7.8 Ansaldo Energia S.p.A.

7.9 Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd

7.10 Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited



8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 List of Notable Players in the Market

8.2 M&A, JV, Partnerships and Agreements

8.3 Market Share Analysis

8.4 Strategies of Key Players



9. CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS



Companies Mentioned



Atlas Copco

Cummins Inc.

Caterpillar Inc.

Generac Holdings Inc.

Doosan Coporation

Himoinsa

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

Kohler Co.

Briggs & Straton

MTU Onsite Energy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mgrlv6

